KLA Corporation (KLAC) Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 29, 2023 9:15 PM ETKLA Corporation (KLAC)
SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
142.46K Followers

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit Conference November 29, 2023 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bren Higgins - CFO

Brian Lorig - EVP, Global Support and Services

Conference Call Participants

Joe Quatrochi - Wells Fargo

Joe Quatrochi

Perfect. All right, let's go ahead and get started. So I'm Joe Quatrochi, the semicap analyst here for Wells Fargo. Excited to have KLA here this morning, CFO, Bren Higgins; as well as Brian Lorig, the EVP of Global Support and Services to discuss KLA's services business, which is something that we think is an underappreciated part of semicap and as well as KLA's business.

So maybe first, let's pick on Bren for a little bit, ask a few questions, and then we'll kind of move the discussion to Brian and talk more broadly about the services business.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joe Quatrochi

Bren, let's start. You guys just reported earnings a few weeks ago, but '24 outlook. Kind of maybe help us understand the demand visibility looking into next year. Can you talk about just the different drivers of demand, how you're thinking about recovering leading-edge, foundry logic, stability of domestic China, memory, et cetera.

Bren Higgins

Okay. So thank you for having us and really happy to have Brian with us today. I'm getting a lot more investor interest in the service business of KLA. I believe it's pretty differentiating relative to the other peers in the industry for very specific reasons. And so hopefully, we'll get into some of that and shed some more information in light on what's a really compelling part of KLA.

As far as the overall market, we talked about a demand environment that was more or less stabilizing here, and we've been saying that for a couple of quarters. And we've been at slightly

