Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shell: Another Solid Quarter

Nov. 29, 2023 10:34 PM ETBP, CVX, TTE, XOM, SHEL
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.64K Followers

Summary

  • Shell plc reported third-quarter 2023 results, with adjusted earnings per ADS of $1.86, up 24% sequentially and down 28.5% year over year.
  • The company's revenues decreased by 21% compared to the same quarter last year, mainly due to lower realized liquids prices.
  • Shell's net debt has not substantially decreased and prioritizing debt reduction would have been more appropriate than share buybacks.

Companies To Report Interim Results

John Li

Introduction

Shell plc (SHEL) is Europe's largest oil company. The London-based Shell plc was the former Anglo-Dutch major; it is now a fully British-based company.

On November 2, 2023, SHEL reported its third-quarter 2023 results. I have followed SHEL quarterly

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.64K Followers
Fun Trading is a retired engineer and independent investor. In addition to writing on investing in all aspects of gold, oil, and gas, he runs his own portfolio..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHEL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term SHEL and own a long-term position for decades.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BP--
BP p.l.c.
CVX--
Chevron Corporation
TTE--
TotalEnergies SE
XOM--
Exxon Mobil Corporation
SHEL--
Shell plc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.