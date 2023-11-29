John Li

Introduction

Shell plc (SHEL) is Europe's largest oil company. The London-based Shell plc was the former Anglo-Dutch major; it is now a fully British-based company.

On November 2, 2023, SHEL reported its third-quarter 2023 results. I have followed SHEL quarterly since 2017 and have been a shareholder for decades. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published on October 10, 2023.

Important Note: Each American Depositary Share (ADS) represents two ("2") Shell plc ordinary shares. The dividend payout is not subject to foreign tax withdrawal, and the dividend yield is actually 3.89%.

The company's affirmation that it will buyback $3.5 billion worth of shares over the next three months is an additional benefit for shareholders. It is not fully something I agree with, and I will discuss why later in this article.

According to Wikipedia:

Shell is vertically integrated and is active in every area of the oil and gas industry, including exploration, production, refining, transport, distribution and marketing, petrochemicals, power generation, and trading.

Therefore, while I cannot be exhaustive here, I will provide enough information on the company's financial background to support my investment thesis and how I intend to profit with SHEL in the medium and long term.

CEO Sinead Gorman said in the conference call:

The improved results were driven by a better macro environment including increased refining margins, coupled with higher production in Upstream. This follows the successful completion of maintenance work in the Gulf of Mexico where we produce higher-value barrels. At the same time, we saw continued low margins in Chemicals, where we keep seeking opportunities for economic optimization.

The five primary supermajors that I have owned for decades are Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Chevron Corporation (CVX), BP Plc (BP), and TotalEnergies (TTE). The company is robust, highly diversified, and has tremendous growth potential.

As I mentioned in the previous quarter, it is gradually transitioning from oil to green energy investments. The renewable segment had a revenue of $9,032 million in 3Q23, with an adjusted loss of $67 million in 3Q23 compared to an adjusted income of $383 million in 3Q22.

SHEK Quarterly Revenue per Segment 2Q23 versus 3Q23 (Fun Trading)

SHEL is now outperforming its peers and doing rather well, with an annual growth rate of 16%.

The market promptly dropped BP, XOM, and Chevron after their poor 3Q23 earnings results. Only TotalEnergies beat the market and trailed closely behind SHEL. Remarkably, XOM and CVX underperformed the group with a negative annual return.

1: 3Q23 results snapshot and commentary

Shell plc reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per ADS of $1.86, or $6.224 billion, up 24% sequentially and down 28.5% year over year.

Despite a sharp decline in earnings from last year, they were roughly in line with estimates, as the company gained from increased refining margins and oil prices this quarter. However, it is difficult to compare this quarter with the huge earnings in 3Q22, when the crisis between Russia and Ukraine inflated the price of gas and oil.

SHEL's revenues were $78.011 billion in 3Q23, down 21% compared to the same quarter a year ago. The sharp decrease was mainly due to lower realized liquid prices and oil equivalent production.

SHEL Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

This quarter's notable development is the rapid increase in oil prices, which can be attributed to a number of factors, including supply disruptions from Saudi Arabia and Russia, the two major producers, or OPEC+. The commodity prices mainly backed the solid results. The global liquids price was $79 per boe in 3Q23, with natural gas at $7 per mcf.

SHEL Quarterly Global Liquid History (Fun Trading)

The company's revenue per segment increased by roughly $3 billion quarter over quarter, with a large increase in the marketing segment. As shown below:

SHEL Quarterly Revenue per Segment 2Q23 versus 3Q23 (Fun Trading)

Also, the company's free cash flow was reported at $7.505 billion. The company is allowed to perform its own calculation because the free cash flow formula is not standard or compliant with GAAP.

Shell uses the cash flow from investing activities instead of capital expenditures. It is not recommended when investors wish to compare SHELL's competitors. I, therefore, utilize operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

Free cash flow fell from $10.516 billion in the second quarter to $7.073 billion, with capital expenditure increasing from $4.614 billion in 2Q23 to $5.259 billion. Cash from operations dropped from $15.130 billion in 2Q23 to $12.332 billion in 3Q23. Finally, trailing 12-month free cash flow is now $41.574 billion.

Because of the company's remarkable free cash flow, SHEL is able to continue with its customary practice of buying back common shares while also increasing the quarterly dividend to $0.662 per share since 2Q23.

SHEL Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

One area of the balance sheet that needs attention is the net debt reduction, which has not been substantially lowered in the past few years, as shown in the chart below.

From $40.31 billion in 2Q23 to $40.47 billion this quarter, net debt grew marginally sequentially, and I do not think it is acceptable in those times of plenty.

In 3Q23, the total cash was $43.031 billion, with total debt, including current, of $82.147 billion. If we look at the debt-to-equity ratio history, we can see that progress has been made since 2020 but slowed down significantly between 2021 and 2023.

Debt-to-equity ratio 4Q20 4Q21 4Q22 3Q23 0.70 0.46 0.44 0.43 Click to enlarge

With the significant increase in revenue, Shell could have significantly reduced its debt by 2023, but its buyback program has hampered this process. While a debt-to-equity ratio of less than 0.50 is considered good, debt ratios of 0.4 or lower are considered better and could have easily been achieved. It is always a matter of priority. Chevron had a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 as of September 30, 2023.

SHEL Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Billionaire Warren Buffett said critics of stock buybacks are “either an economic illiterate or a silver-tongued demagogue” or both, and all investors benefit from them as long as they are made at the right prices.

I don't entirely disagree with Warren Buffett regarding the advantages of repurchasing shares, but it should be understood properly. It is normal to view share buybacks as beneficial for shareholders when the company is solid, has almost no debt, has no falling dividends, and you perceive the stock is undervalued. Unfortunately, Shell still has a significant debt load and has cut its dividends by over 60% in 2020 for the first time since 1945.

However, the company's debt-to-equity ratio—which was only 0.36 in 4Q21 and touched 0.43 in 3Q23—is concerning. As of September 30, 2023, Berkshire Hathaway's debt-to-equity ratio was 0.2375.

Prioritizing debt reduction at a faster rate and delaying buybacks until debt falls below $30 billion would have been appropriate. By now, we would have practically reached a ratio below 0.35 or less.

In 3Q23, there were 3,368.4 million diluted shares outstanding, which is an 8.2% decrease year over year from 3,670.7 million in 3Q22. Nevertheless, considering the remarkable free cash flow creation attained, the 16.3% decrease in net debt during the same period is insufficient.

2: Oil-equivalent production and other

SHEL Quarterly Oil Equivalent Production History (Fun Trading)

According to the above data, third-quarter output was 2,653K Boepd, 2.4% less than a year earlier (900K Boepd of integrated gas included and 1,753K Boepd for the upstream segment).

The LNG sales volumes were 16.01 million tons in 3Q23, compared to 15.56 million tons in 3Q22.

A notable fact is that Shell has been gradually reducing its oil equivalent production since 2019. It demonstrates a steady transition to alternative revenue streams while offering strong backing from oil and gas.

The adjusted earnings from Integrated Gas and Upstream make up 76.3% of the total adjusted earnings in 3Q23, compared to 86.9% in 3Q22. The finding highlights the critical importance of those two business divisions to the company's overall performance and seamless transition to alternative energy sources.

What can we expect in 4Q23 and full-year 2023?

Integrated gas production will be approximately 870–930 K Boepd , while LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 6.7–7.3 million tons . Overall, I find the oil equivalent production stable, with no increase in IG production sequentially and a lower LNG liquefaction volume. The weak LNG production quarter is due to ongoing maintenance at Prelude in Western Australia and lower expected liquefaction volumes from Egypt.

will be approximately , while LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately . Overall, I find the oil equivalent production stable, with no increase in IG production sequentially and a lower LNG liquefaction volume. The weak LNG production quarter is due to ongoing maintenance at Prelude in Western Australia and lower expected liquefaction volumes from Egypt. Upstream production will be approximately 1,750–1,950 K boepd. Production for the segment is expected to increase sequentially by roughly 5.5% (midpoint), despite the closure of the Groningen gas field.

will be approximately Production for the segment is expected to increase sequentially by roughly (midpoint), despite the closure of the Groningen gas field. Refinery utilization will be approximately 75%–83% due to planned maintenance activities in North America. The ratio is expected to be down from 84% realized in 3Q23.

will be approximately due to planned maintenance activities in North America. The ratio is expected to be down from 84% realized in 3Q23. Chemical manufacturing plant utilization will be approximately 62%–70%. Here again, the ratio is down sequentially from 70% in 3Q23.

Overall, we should expect total revenue to be slightly lower sequentially, assuming oil and gas prices are nearly unchanged from 3Q23.

Technical Analysis and Commentary

SHEL TA Chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

SHEL forms an ascending triangle pattern, with resistance at $67.5 and support at $64.4. The RSI is 51 and still rising, which is not especially helpful and may indicate future weakness. Ascending triangle patterns are bullish patterns that typically occur as a continuation pattern during an upward trend. Bullish patterns known as ascending triangles suggest accumulation and should end in a breakout that may be used to take profits.

As I mentioned before, the oil and gas market is cooling off swiftly right now, and by 2024, the IEA expects demand to drop. Therefore, even though the pattern indicates that the resistance might, at times, be crossed, it is doubtful that SHEL would rally quickly under these conditions.

To put it briefly, SHEL is currently overpriced and must retrace significantly before becoming more appealing.

I recommend frequently trading LIFO for about 50% of your entire position to take advantage of the extreme swings that will occur in this challenging period.

I suggest selling between $66.75 and $68 with possible higher resistance at $69 and waiting for a retracement between $65.20 and $63.75 to consider buying with potential lower support at $62.50.

Warning: For the TA chart to remain current, it must be updated often. The above chart may be valid for up to one week. Keep in mind that the TA chart is merely a tool to assist you in choosing the best course of action. It is not a method for predicting the future. Nothing and no one can.