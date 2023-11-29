highdog

This Analysis Suggests a Buy Rating for Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp

Retail investors may want to consider shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) (TSX:TFPM:CA) for a Buy recommendation. With its gold equivalent ounces production set to continue to improve significantly going forward, the business of this company is well-positioned to embrace a likely bull market for the gold price.

The Outlook for the Price of Gold: The Upside Potential of the Projected Recession

Due to a weaker US dollar against other currencies - as a benchmark, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has fallen more than 3% in the past month - the price of an ounce of gold, as measured by gold futures, is on an upward trend. As investors have turned away from the U.S. dollar amid a less positive outlook for the world's largest economy, demand for the yellow metal has increased recently, pushing the ounce above $2,040 an ounce, or its six-month high. This increase in the price of the precious metal may not be a temporary phenomenon but rather a signal of a much stronger trend. According to this analysis, there will be a bull market in the gold price in the coming months.

According to analysts at Trading Economics, gold will continue to rise and reach $2,090.27 in a year.

This analysis assumes safe-haven gold demand will be robust to withstand the economic recession headwinds forecast by several economists so far this year. This article mentioned a significant group of economists who argue that the US economy will enter a recession as early as 2024.

Signs of a deteriorating business cycle come not only from consumption, which is a pretty strong signal given that consumption accounts for about 70% of US GDP growth potential, but also from investment.

Consumption is currently under pressure as elevated core inflation and increased interest rates have been weighing on US households for months. A report from Fidelity is highly telling on this topic, as it shows that 57% of US households cannot afford emergency expenses, even if the cost is as little as $1,000. Last week, many leading companies in the US retail market, such as Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY), Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL), DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS), Kohl's Corporation (KSS), Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) reported lower sales and downgraded their sales forecasts in anticipation of a near-term decline in demand for their products. That means these companies expect U.S. households to tighten their belts and focus more on essentials across several purchasing categories, signaling tough times ahead.

On the investment side, companies reprogram their spending based on a less favorable revenue scenario. For example, as a benchmark for the automotive industry, General Motors Company (GM) CEO Mary Barra announced a slowdown in the progress of the electric vehicle production project in North America due to increasing uncertainty fueled by slower near-term demand growth and rising labor costs. In recent weeks, other major companies have also reported an increased aversion to investment risk: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) management was reconsidering its project to install electric vehicle production in Mexico.

But it's not just the automotive industry that is affected by the current distrust of the imminent future. In general, companies are putting merger and acquisition projects or projects to raise money by listing new shares on stock exchanges on hold, as evidenced by Morgan Stanley's (MS) revenues from M&A and IPO in the third quarter of 2023.

However, companies are already adapting to the new environmental conditions and, in particular, to weaker demand for their products and services. When promising analysts of the profitability of US-listed stocks, such as those working for Bank of America Corporation (BAC), predict rising profits even if the next business cycle were to enter a recession, there can be no other scenario at this point than a where companies ease the cost structure by reducing operational capacity. Since labor accounts for the majority of operating costs, the resizing should be accompanied by staff layoffs to protect profit margins.

When deterioration in working conditions - the goal of the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance - is achieved, the puzzle of an economic recession will be complete.

Retail investors are wondering why they shouldn't take advantage of the rising price of safe-haven gold by investing directly in physical gold rather than shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) (TFPM:CA).

The reason for this is that such an investment in physical gold requires the availability of financial resources that the retail investor does not normally have, but which only a large investor or an institutional investor can deploy.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp

Based in Toronto, Triple Flag is a pure-play operator in the precious metals industry. The company operates as a streaming and royalty company specializing in precious metals and its profitability benefits from the rise in gold prices without being burdened by the costs that miners typically face and incur.

Due to specific agreements with the mining industry, Triple Flag has the right to obtain a certain percentage of the precious metals produced from several mines operated around the world and then resell the ounces at the market price.

Triple Flag's portfolio includes a total of 234 assets, including 15 streams and 219 royalties in North and South America and Australia but also in Africa and Asia, which are primarily exposed to fluctuations in gold and silver prices.

Therefore, Triple Flag's profitability depends on the performance of the mine at each stage of development, from exploration to production of the commodity, but above all on the development of the market price and demand for the precious metal.

From the Third Quarter of 2023: Operational and Financial Results and Major Mineral Developments

The following table, which compares the financial results of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. for Q3-2023 with the previous quarters of 2023 and 2022 shows how critical a higher gold price is to the profitability of this company, a primary share price driver.

Certain parameters of the company's profitability, such as operating cash flow and adjusted EBITDA, have improved thanks to the upward trend in gold equivalent ounces sold, but also thanks to a higher gold price.

Source of data: Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp Quarterly Earnings Reports

A 33.3% year-over-year increase in gold equivalent ounces [GEOS] to a total of 78,844 ounces in the first 9 months of 2023, coupled with a 5.9% increase in gold prices to $1,931.33/ounce, boosted operating cash flow well over $35 million, up from about $27 million achieved as a quarterly average in 2022. Adjusted quarterly EBITDA averaged nearly $40 million in 2023, up significantly from a quarterly average of $28.23 million in 2022.

Near-term GEO sales volumes from south/south-eastern Australian operations (≈ 30% of total GEOs of Triple Flag) will benefit from higher gold grades at the Northparkes open pit mines, accompanied by progress in underground development and resource exploration at Fosterville and promising expansion drilling activity at Beta Hunt.

Future GEO sales volumes also appear to be well positioned in the Latin American business segment (more than 40% of Triple Flag's total GEO), as the Camino Rojo mine (Zacatecas, Mexico) is performing better than initially thought, and also thanks to good progress in certain exploration activities aiming at extending known mineralized areas at Cerro Lindo underground polymetallic mine (162 km SE from Lima, Peru) and the life of mine (LoM) at Buriticá gold underground mine (Colombia).

The North American division (over 10% of total GEOs of Triple Flag) is a strong contributor to the company's project, driven by positive momentum with royalties earned from Young-Davidson large underground gold mine, near Matachewan, Ontario, and the heap leach pad expansion at the Moss plant in Arizona, USA.

Looking forward, Triple Flag Precious Metals is targeting to earn additional GEOs from North American, as a result of successful completion of certain mineral projects, with the following currently appearing very promising.

In Tamarack (47 miles west of Duluth, Minnesota), precious metals-based royalties have a very encouraging future. With the funds about to be provided by the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy to increase nickel production for domestic battery construction, ancillary products such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium will also reap the benefits.

Additionally, Pumpkin Hollow in Nevada is resuming stopes mining and stockpiled ore processing. The Hope Bay open pit and underground gold mine (74 km northeast of Umingmaktok, Nunavut, Canada), currently under care and maintenance, is engaged in expanding mineral resources to accommodate a project for the possible resumption of large-scale mining activities.

DeLamar in Idaho, USA, is working to enable ounce leaching within two to three years. Once all necessary permits are received, the open pit mine is expected to be operational for sixteen years. During this period, 110,000 ounces of gold equivalent will be produced annually. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. holds a 2.5% NSR royalty on this future production.

Triple Flag Precious Metals also generates revenue from royalties and streaming agreements from the operation of mineral properties in Africa and Asia, which are part of the company's “Rest of World” business segment (≈ 15% of Triple Flag's total GEOs):

The rest of the world segment is benefiting from the consolidation of operations at Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) in the same hands of one operator which is Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats), following Implats’ acquisition of RBPlat. The asset is located in the western part of the Bushveld complex in South Africa.

Triple Flag Precious Metals' future GEOs from the “Rest of the World” segment will be driven by the following mineral projects:

ATO (38 km west of Tsagaan-Ovoo, Mongolia) plans to build a mine and expand the mill facility with the participation of the Bank of Mongolia in financing the project. The project is expected to pour its first precious metal concentrate in approximately two years. The project anticipates annual production of 100,000 GEOs over 12 years and will take over current oxide operations, which are planned to continue until 2025.

A development decision will probably be taken early 2024 for the metallic project to produce 207,000 ounces of gold per year for 15 years at the Koné open-pit mine in Ivory Coast, which is in the permitting phase.

Looking Ahead with GEO Production and Profitability

Essentially, Triple Flag Precious Metals indicates that its GEOs as a percentage of global production will increase from a range of 100,000 to 115,000 GEOs in full-year 2023 to 140,000 ounces of GEOs in the 2024 to 2028 period due to the ongoing mineral project.

Of course, it is difficult to estimate the long-term impact of future production on the company's profitability, as the volatility of the gold market, which is increasing against the background of extremely uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, makes it impossible to predict the price of gold in the next few years.

But if we remain in the next twelve months, where, supported by several macroeconomic trends, hedging purposes lead analysts to expect a price per ounce significantly above $2,000, the price tailwinds will be combined with significantly higher GEOs.

According to the Triple Flag Precious Metals’ production guidance, GEOs should increase by 12% sequentially and 12.7% year-over-year in the last quarter of 2023, and quarterly GEOs in 2024 should increase by 33.2% from 9 months 2023 and be up 77.5% from 9 months 2022.

The merger could potentially have a very positive impact on the share price, as the company's profitability, measured by the adjusted EBITDA margin, may hit 80% this time, exceeding the figures for the 9 months of 2023 and 2022 (see table above).

The adjusted EBITDA margin is an important driver of the share price.

However, this ratio has not improved significantly from 78.4% for 9M2022 to 77.13% for 9M2023. The upward pressure certainly came from production, but not really from the gold price, which, while rising 5.6% from the first nine months of 2022 to the first nine months of 2023, remained below the long-term upward trend for almost the entire period.

Source: Trading Economics

The dynamic described above may be the reason why Triple Flag stock price performance, neither on the NYSE under the symbol TFPM nor on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFPM:CA, has shown a clear upward trend over the past 12 months, with the exception of the increase in early spring 2023. The share price rose sharply in March/April when gold was seen as a safe haven against the negative winds for portfolios from the US regional banking crisis.

This time, the dynamic is likely to unfold much better for the stock price, as the planned increase in production intersects with the anticipated rally in gold prices, as the metal is seen as a hedge against recessionary headwinds as the down cycle begins.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp and Its Positive Correlation with the Gold Price

Nothing can be taken for granted in financial markets, but useful trends can be derived from the past to aid decision-making, so the investor cannot ignore the following: Based on a strong positive correlation with the changes in the price of gold, as represented in the 2 charts below where TFPM TFPM:CA curves are compared with the gold futures (GCZ2023) curve, the stock price of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. should follow gold on the same uptrend trajectory if the precious metal experiences a bull market.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The correlation between the assets is strong and positive as the yellow areas - a graphical representation of the correlation coefficients - are almost always in the upper portion (above the zero line) of the charts.

Given the growth prospects, the shares don't look expensive, but there's a chance they offer more attractive entry points. However, this stock should be considered as a Buy recommendation by retail investors.

The Valuation of Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp

As of this writing, shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. traded as follows:

TFPM stock has a share price of $13.34, a market cap of $2.365 billion, and a 52-week price range of $11.85 to $17.33.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares were significantly below the 200-day simple moving average of $13.82, but slightly above the 50-day simple moving average of $13.18.

In terms of EV/EBITDA ratio TFPM compares to its most direct peers as follows: TFPM’s EV/EBITDA ratio is 19.62x, versus Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)’s 20.70x, versus Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)’s 17.02x and versus Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)’s 14.32x. TFPM doesn’t look expensive but could trade lower. There is a possibility that this will happen if the Fed raises rates again in early 2024, as the rate hike policy does not bode well for gold and gold-backed securities. If the Christmas shopping season in December leads to some relief on consumption despite increased core inflation and high borrowing costs, the Fed could make the final interest rate hike to stimulate the disinflationary process.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has been paying quarterly dividends since 2021, but investors are not buying the stock for the dividend because the payment is very sensitive to the volatility of the gold market and because the amount is small: a quarterly dividend of $0.053/share. The next dividend will be paid on December 15, 2023, which corresponds to a forward dividend yield of 1.56%.

TFPM:CA has a share price of CA$18.28, a market cap of CA$3.60 billion and a 52-week price range of CA$12.62 to CA$23.54.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares were significantly below the 200-day simple moving average of CA$18.67, but slightly above the 50-day simple moving average of CA$17.60.

Retail investors should beware of low trading volume, which can cause problems if they hold too many shares and sudden circumstances require the position to be softened.

The average volume (3 months) was 120,600 for TFPM (scroll down this page of Seeking Alpha until “Risk” section) and the average volume (3 months) was 100,828 for TFPM:CA (scroll down this page of Seeking Alpha until “Risk” section). Plus, the shares outstanding are 201.57 million and the float is 60.63 million, but 93.18% of the float is held by institutions.

Conclusion

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp is increasing production of gold equivalent ounces thanks to a diversified portfolio of precious metals royalties and streaming agreements with the mining industry around the world.

Gold prices will remain supportive due to robust safe-haven demand amid the expected recession cycle for the US economy.

The convergence of production and pricing factors will benefit Triple Flag's profitability, which typically serves as a key driver of the share price of U.S. publicly traded stocks. Retail investors may want to consider this stock for a Buy rating.