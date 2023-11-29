Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Canadian Consumers Still Spending But Inflation Taking A Toll

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.29K Followers

Summary

  • Are Canadian shoppers likely to keep shopping through the holidays?
  • How Canadian consumers compare to their US counterparts.
  • The problem with Canada's high household debt troubles.

With the holiday shopping season underway, the Canadian consumer is still showing a willingness to spend. However, Maria Solovieva, an Economist at TD, says high inflation is weighing on sentiment. She discusses the economic implications with MoneyTalk’s Greg Bonnell.

