The S&P 500's 19% YTD performance has largely been driven by seven tech stocks that have significantly outperformed the rest of the market. These are Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), Meta (META), Tesla (TSLA), and NVIDIA (NVDA). These stocks, dubbed the "magnificent seven" by some analysts, are up a cumulative 80% YTD, while the other 493 stocks that constitute the index have lagged behind with a modest return of less than 10%, according to a recent Bloomberg analysis.

While the magnificent seven have driven significant gains for the S&P 500, their dominance also means that the index has become more concentrated than ever, which could be a potential risk. To mitigate this risk, investors can look for tech-oriented funds that invest in a broader spectrum of innovative companies - not just the top seven.

One such fund is Blackrock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST), which does not follow any index but selects technology companies of different sizes and regions. Unlike many Closed End Funds (CEFs), BST does not use leverage to boost returns but rather sells call options on its portfolio to reduce volatility and generate income.

My last article on BST earlier in March was bullish, based on my belief at the time that BST was well-positioned to benefit from a further rebound in tech stocks. This forecast has played out in the past six months, with BST having risen 7.38% since I last published my bullish take on the stock. I still believe that tech stocks will bounce back in 2023 vs 2022's lackluster performance. I also believe that tech stocks will continue rising in 2024. Therefore, I am optimistic about BST which stands to gain from a tech recovery that could extend well into 2024.

Increasing exposure to AI

BST is an attractive option for investors who want to benefit from the AI trend, as it has significant exposure to some of the leading companies in this field. As of 31 Oct, MSFT and NVDA represented 9.64% and 6.78% of its portfolio, respectively, making them the top holdings of the Trust alongside AAPL.

AI has been a significant driver of tech stocks in 2023, putting top AI leaders like NVDA and MSFT on the radar of investors. This trend seems durable in my view given the recent outsized impact of AI on the revenues and earnings of industry leaders like NVDA. The company’s graphics processors are used for training and running machine learning software, such as ChatGPT and MSFT’s Bing’s AI chatbot. This has significantly increased the demand for its data center platform for AI from various industries and customers, resulting in a massive increase in data center revenues in Q2 and Q3.

A significant factor that affected BST's performance in the first six months of 2023 was its low exposure to NVDA. The Trust acknowledged this in its semi-annual report, stating that being underweight in NVDA was a "notable detractor" to its H1 2023 results. This implies that the Trust may have increased its exposure to NVDA and other AI-related stocks in the second half of the year, which could boost its returns for investors. The annual report for the full year will reveal the exact details of this, but Rob Kapito, President, BlackRock Advisors, LLC, presciently commented in the semi-annual report that: “We also believe that stocks with an A.I. tilt should benefit from an investment cycle that is set to support revenues and margins.”

Appeals to both growth and income investors

BST is an appealing investment for both growth and income investors. It not only invests in tech companies that have strong potential for capital appreciation but also pays a generous monthly distribution. The payout has progressively increased from $0.10 per share in 2014 when BST was launched to $0.25 per share today, resulting in a trailing yield of 8.87%. This is well above the 5-year treasury rate of 4.4%, which represents the risk-free rate of return on investment.

Another key differentiator that BST has is that it invests in both public and private tech companies. Private tech companies may offer higher returns than public ones as they tend to have more room to grow. However, private tech companies also have higher risks, as they are harder to sell due to liquidity constraints in the private equity markets. Their valuations are also more sensitive to changes in market sentiment. If the IPO market cools down and private equity valuations decline -- as has largely been the case since 2022 due to rising interest rates -- BST may suffer significant losses on its private investments.

Tellingly, SA analyst, The Sunday Investor, revealed in a recent article on BST that its 14 private investments had significantly declined in value in H1 2023 compared to their purchase price. According to the Trust’s semi-annual report, which he cites, BST’s stakes in the 14 private tech companies were bought for a total of $86.8 million but had a combined worth of $51.9 million as of June 30, 2023, representing a 40% loss.

Despite these steep losses, I believe that the private equity market for tech companies could see a rise in valuations as the IPO market recovers. Goldman Sachs Research says that the macroeconomic environment for IPOs in the U.S. is getting better as stock market prices stabilize and corporate executives gain more confidence. A rebound in IPO activity – which is still below the pre-pandemic levels according to Bloomberg – could create favorable conditions for a strong recovery in the value of BST’s private investments. This could result in capital gains for shareholders, pushing BST higher.

Patience is required if interest rates stay elevated

BST has gained 19% YTD, which is a remarkable result considering its high yield of more than 8.87% on a trailing basis. I believe it is well-positioned to maintain this performance due to its exposure to the tech sector, which I expect to continue trending higher due to sustained AI growth. The expected recovery in IPO markets and private equity valuations could also boost returns from its private holdings.

Moreover, the prospects of interest rate cuts amid low inflation could also support tech stocks in 2024, increasing BST’s share price and providing capital gains for investors. Several financial institutions, such as Bank of America and Deutsche Bank, have forecasted interest rate cuts for 2024.

Despite the predictions that the Fed will cut rates in 2024, investors should be aware that interest rates could stay elevated for longer than expected amid sticky inflation. This could limit returns for tech stocks, potentially affecting BST’s performance. “Although the Fed has decelerated the pace of interest rate hikes and most recently opted for a pause, we believe that the new economic regime means that the Fed will need to maintain high rates for an extended period to keep inflation under control,” stated BlackRock’s Rob Kapito in the semi-annual report.

BST investors may have to wait longer to enjoy significant capital gains if interest rates remain high, but they can use dips to lower their average cost and increase their long-term return.

BST price chart shows resilience at current price range (Seeking Alpha)

BST's chart shows that the Trust has been resilient even when tech stocks were under pressure in 2022, suggesting it has limited downside at current prices given the improving macro conditions for tech stocks. Furthermore, it currently trades at almost half of its 2021 peak valuation, which implies that it has more upside potential if the AI-driven tech trend persists. BST offers a good mix of income and growth for investors who are patient and keen on profiting from the tech rally. It also offers the safety of diversification that index funds linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 don't offer given the concentration of the magnificent seven. This makes it a safer investment.