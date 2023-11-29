Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AbbVie: Collect Growing Passive Income From This Dividend Aristocrat (Rating Upgrade)

Nov. 29, 2023 11:45 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)1 Comment
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.49K Followers

Summary

  • A proven track record of putting shareholders first is part of the litmus test that I use before buying stocks.
  • AbbVie's recent 4.7% dividend hike builds on an impressive dividend growth streak that it inherited from its former parent company, Abbott Labs.
  • The pharmaceutical titan held up well in the third quarter, posting a double beat.
  • AbbVie appears to be trading at a 9% discount to fair value.
  • The ultra SWAN looks positioned to outperform the S&P 500 by a wide margin through the coming 10 years.

1 2 5 10 100 Different dollar bills in a pile as background

U.S. banknotes in the background.

alfexe/iStock via Getty Images

As a dividend growth investor, I don't put my hard-earned money into just any old business that pays a dividend. What has become more true with each passing year is that my

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.49K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, ABT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

BA Man profile picture
BA Man
Today, 12:45 AM
Comments (3.01K)
Some folks are getting impatient with ABBV, as it has gone sideways to somewhat lower since its high price in early 2022. I guess not everyone got the memo that successful investing requires patience. I added to my current position yesterday, and would really love to see more sideways to lower price action for the next year, in order that I may continue to build a consequential position. Every 91 days I’ll just be buying more.
Long ABBV for the duration.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ABBV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABBV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABBV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.