Buy Signal In GLD Still Going Strong
Summary
- The indicators that gave a strong buy signal for gold in October remain strong, suggesting higher gold prices for the long term.
- Commitment of Traders Data and a survey of gold newsletter writers show positive sentiment toward higher gold prices.
- GLD is expected to break above $190 and reach a minimum price target of $215.
Six weeks ago, this article detailed two metrics giving strong buy signals in gold. One is based on the weekly commitment of traders' data in gold, the other on bullish and bearish expectations of gold newsletter writers. The buy signals remain strong today.
We think the continuing strength of this signal warrants that 10% of a portfolio be devoted to gold, at least until the strength of the signal abates. This article is going to update the situation.
Commitment of Traders Data - Gold
We have created a very useful indicator for predicting long-term trends in gold. We named it the "SK Long Term Buyer Index." It's made by combining CFTC commitment of traders' data of money managers' and gold producers' in a mathematically consistent way.
This indicator goes back to 2006 and was explained in the October article. The arrow on the far right points to the strong October buy signal from this indicator.
Observe how the most recent number (highlighted by a green circle) is practically unchanged from the October signal. We don't believe long-term gold investors need worry about a major decline in gold until this indicator has reversed and entered the Red Zone.
Survey of Gold Newsletter Writers Still Bullish
In virtually every market, surveys of newsletter writers serve as contrary opinion indicators. You want to turn bearish when writers exhibit excessive optimism, and vice versa. Surveys in the gold market operate in the same way.
Mark Hulbert has been monitoring newsletter writers' opinions toward gold since before 2000. We have found his data to be very useful in forecasting gold. The figure below shows our Sentiment King ranking of his poll.
We've circled in green the current reading. Notice it's moving toward the neutral area but it still has a lot farther to go before it enters the cautious red zone.
Four Times and You're Through
There is an old trader maxim that you can have double and triple tops, but seldom a quadruple top. If it seems like prices are forming a quadruple top, you should "buy" at that top as in all likelihood prices are ready to break above the triple top and move higher.
The current pricing situation on NYSEARCA:GLD highlights this. We've marked with numbers the four times prices appear ready to break out. It clearly shows that the current effort is the fourth attempt in the last three years to break above $190. In all likelihood, it will succeed and prices will move significantly higher.
Still a Price Target of $215 for GLD
The graph below is an update of the GLD forecast we put in the October article. The endpoint of the red arrow is around $215 in GLD. We believe this price target is a conservative estimate and a minimum expectation.
If prices continue to rise and reach the upper trend line we will return and reassess the situation.
