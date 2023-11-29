Buy Signal In GLD Still Going Strong

Diy13

Six weeks ago, this article detailed two metrics giving strong buy signals in gold. One is based on the weekly commitment of traders' data in gold, the other on bullish and bearish expectations of gold newsletter writers. The buy signals remain strong today.

We think the continuing strength of this signal warrants that 10% of a portfolio be devoted to gold, at least until the strength of the signal abates. This article is going to update the situation.

Commitment of Traders Data - Gold

We have created a very useful indicator for predicting long-term trends in gold. We named it the "SK Long Term Buyer Index." It's made by combining CFTC commitment of traders' data of money managers' and gold producers' in a mathematically consistent way.

The Sentiment King's Long Term Buying Index for Gold. It's based on combining commitment of trader's data for gold producers with that of asset money managers. It's always positive if gold producers are long gold futures, and it's likewise positive if money managers are short gold futures. Both conditions are bullish in themselves. Our index combines them and highlights moments when both conditions exist. The Green Zone readings are when money managers are short gold futures and gold producers are long. Red zone readings represent low short positions of the money managers and low long positions of the gold producers. (Sentiment King)

This indicator goes back to 2006 and was explained in the October article. The arrow on the far right points to the strong October buy signal from this indicator.

Observe how the most recent number (highlighted by a green circle) is practically unchanged from the October signal. We don't believe long-term gold investors need worry about a major decline in gold until this indicator has reversed and entered the Red Zone.

Survey of Gold Newsletter Writers Still Bullish

In virtually every market, surveys of newsletter writers serve as contrary opinion indicators. You want to turn bearish when writers exhibit excessive optimism, and vice versa. Surveys in the gold market operate in the same way.

Mark Hulbert has been monitoring newsletter writers' opinions toward gold since before 2000. We have found his data to be very useful in forecasting gold. The figure below shows our Sentiment King ranking of his poll.

We've circled in green the current reading. Notice it's moving toward the neutral area but it still has a lot farther to go before it enters the cautious red zone.

Mark Hulbert has long kept track of what newsletter writers are saying about gold on a daily basis. Records go back to before 2000. To gain a longer term perspective we take his daily numbers and perform a time weighted moving average on them. We then graph that number on the Sentiment King red-green ranking scale, which shows extreme bullish or bearish sentiment. It acts as the contrary opinion indicator. Green Zone readings, which represent extreme bearish sentiments, are bullish for gold. The opposite is true for the Red Zone. (Sentiment King)

Four Times and You're Through

There is an old trader maxim that you can have double and triple tops, but seldom a quadruple top. If it seems like prices are forming a quadruple top, you should "buy" at that top as in all likelihood prices are ready to break above the triple top and move higher.

The current pricing situation on NYSEARCA:GLD highlights this. We've marked with numbers the four times prices appear ready to break out. It clearly shows that the current effort is the fourth attempt in the last three years to break above $190. In all likelihood, it will succeed and prices will move significantly higher.

This chart shows the four times the price of GLD has tried to push through $190 (The Sentiment King)

Still a Price Target of $215 for GLD

The graph below is an update of the GLD forecast we put in the October article. The endpoint of the red arrow is around $215 in GLD. We believe this price target is a conservative estimate and a minimum expectation.

If prices continue to rise and reach the upper trend line we will return and reassess the situation.