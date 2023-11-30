Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) have been hit hard thus far in 2023, falling 44%. Shares have suffered for a number of reasons, including:

Significant reduction in full year guidance

Fears that a pullback in consumer spending could further dampen results going forward

Relatively high financial leverage with net debt at ~3.6x 2023e EBITDA

Lowered guidance/tougher outlook coupled with financial leverage could lead to reduced capital returns (buybacks) going forward

General lack of enthusiasm for the timeshare industry

I also suspect year end (tax loss) selling has driven shares down

While these are legitimate concerns, at today's price of $75, I see Marriott Vacations as having a favorable risk/reward tradeoff. My enthusiasm for shares is based on:

Highly cash generative nature of the business - While debt levels are a bit higher than I'd like, I believe Marriott Vacations can get back into a more comfortable balance sheet (sub 3x net debt to EBITDA) position by the end of 2025.

A meaningful portion of the business (~35% of EBITDA) is recurring in nature and should hold up well even if the economy stumbles.

A compelling valuation at less than 8x my estimate of normalized free cash flow per share.

Potential interest in a buyout by private equity - Apollo has historically been interested in the space

Current Results

Marriott Vacations 2023 Revised Guidance (3Q23 Earnings Release )

2023 has turned out to be a tougher year than initially expected. While Marriott Vacations initially expected to deliver $975 million (at midpoint) in 2023 EBITDA, revised guidance with 3Q23 results now points to just $755 million in EBITDA (midpoint), -23% below initial expectations. A confluence of factors lead to the reduction in guidance:

As shown above, the Maui wildfires represent a little over 25% of the reduction in guidance. This should be a one-off.

Another 30% of the reduction in guidance is related to higher loan loss provisions on accounts receivable. 55-60% of timeshare buyers rely on Marriott to provide financing and the company is seeing a higher default rate. While some of this was related to a year to date increase in delinquency/default, the bulk was due to historical under-reserving. The negative of this being related to past reserving practices is that it calls into question processes/procedures used in reserving methodology. The 'positive' is that this is somewhat of a one off, insofar as the catch-up (assuming management has correctly identified/corrected holes in reserving methodology) won't recur. It is worth noting that average credit scores in the portfolio remain solid in the 730s.

~8% of the guidance reduction is due to lower rental income. Marriott Vacations owns some of the time share and rents these units out as part of the process by which it looks to sell timeshares to new owners by offering them 'tours'. The company noted weakness in 'tour' income, particularly amongst potential first time buyers. Given pressure on the US consumer, this isn't wholly unexpected.

~8% due to lower exchange income - exchange income is derived mainly from facilitating exchanges of properties/points amongst members.

The bulk of the remaining shortfall is from selling fewer new timeshares, which is again a function of a weaker consumer.

In short, aside from the one-off hit to EBITDA from the Maui wildfires, the bulk of the guidance shortfall is related to a weaker consumer.

Investment Positives

Despite the big miss, why have I been buying shares in Marriott Vacations?

Despite challenges outlined above, Marriott Vacations expects to produce free cash flow of $430+ million which is nearly $12 per share. While net debt to 2023e EBITDA is high at ~3.6x, free cash flow generation will allow for significant deleveraging. Even if results remain challenged, I expect that Marriott Vacations will bring its net debt below 3x by year end 2025.

While the economy may weaken further and cause consumers to tighten spending, as shown below, ~35% of Marriott Vacations EBITDA is recurring in nature and should prove resilient even in a tough economy.

EBITDA Composition (3Q23 Investor Presentation)

Further, as shown below, Marriott Vacations caters to a relatively affluent customer base and ~70% of new timeshare sales are to existing customers. These customers are likely to continue to spend across the economic cycle. As such, even allowing for economic weakness, I don't expect to see a huge drop-off in timeshare revenue/EBITDA.

Marriott Vacations Customer Profile (3Q23 Investor Presentation )

Valuation - Marriott Vacations sells at a very low multiple of free cash flow to equity. As noted above, the company expects to produce ~$12 per share in free cash flow in 2023. While current results (as well as expected results for 2024-25) benefit from already having plenty of new timeshare inventory (and thus reduced need for development/inventory spend), historically the timeshare business has converted 50-60% of EBITDA to free cash flow. As such, I see a range of $9-11 per share of annual free cash flow production as achievable even if EBITDA remains in the $750-800 million range. At a modest 10x FCF multiple (timeshare comps have traded in the 7-12x range over the past 7 years) I see 20-45% upside.

Lastly, I'd note that private equity firm Apollo has shown interest in the timeshare space historically - having previously owned Diamond Resorts (acquired at ~7x EV/EBITDA) and having reportedly shown interest in acquiring Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV). Given the robust free cash flow generation (which allows for financial leverage), this isn't surprising. Applying the same 7x EV/EBITDA multiple to Marriott's current EBITDA (adding back Maui one-off) suggests a fair value of $90. I'd note that Marriott is a higher quality collection of assets than Diamond (more affluent customer base, Diamond had assembled some bankrupt assets) so I would expect Marriott Vacations to fetch a higher multiple than Diamond.

Conclusion

While 2023 is shaping up to be a tough year and concerns about consumer spending linger, I believe the business will prove resilient and see Marriott Vacations as being too cheap to ignore at less than 8x what I believe to be a reasonably conservative estimate of free cash flow.