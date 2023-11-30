Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (QUISF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCQX:QUISF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 29, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Reinhart - Founder, President, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Scott Meriwether - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christian Sgro - Eight Capital

Rob Goff - Echelon Wealth Partners

Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins

Stephen Boland - Raymond James

Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity

Divya Goyal - Scotiabank

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Quisitive Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us for today's call are Quisitive’s Chief Executive Officer; Mike Reinhart; and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Meriwether. Following the remarks, we will open the call for your questions.

Before we begin today, I'd like to remind everyone that during the conference call, management will be making statements that contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Please refer to the company's forward-looking information disclaimer statement which can be found on the notice for this call, the website and the third quarter 2023 earnings release.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Mike Reinhart. Sir, please proceed.

Mike Reinhart

Thank you, operator and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you taking the time to join our Q3, 2023 earnings call. Let me begin by addressing the announcement we made yesterday regarding the sale of PayiQ to Fulcrum IT Partners. Our decision which I will detail shortly, comes as part of a strategic review process over the past few quarters by management and the Board, including the work in partnership with William Blair. This comprehensive evaluation aims to realign our resources and strategies to maximize shareholder value. It comes as a necessary step, shaped by our understanding of the PayiQ business' needs and the current public market environment.

PayiQ has arrived at a critical point where consistent

