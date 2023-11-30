Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IDT Corp.: Update On Q4 2023 Results

Nov. 30, 2023 1:29 AM ETIDT Corporation (IDT)
EQ Research
Summary

  • IDT Corporation has released its 4Q23 results, showing decent performance and a victory in its lawsuit against Straight Path Communication.
  • The National Retail Solution segment has seen strong performance in recurring revenue despite a decline in advertising revenue.
  • The FinTech segment has experienced significant growth in transaction volume and revenue but is still unprofitable.
  • My estimated value per share stands at $35.87 for FY24, a 27% upside from the current share price.
Close up of a male"s hand paying bill with credit card contactless payment on smartphone in a cafe, scanning on a card machine. Electronic payment. Banking and technology

AsiaVision

Overview

The past few weeks have been eventful for IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) with it releasing its 4Q23 results. I thought the result was decent, and the announcement of IDT emerging victorious in its lawsuit against Straight Path Communication was great

