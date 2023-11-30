Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TTM Technologies: The Case For And Against

Nov. 30, 2023 1:36 AM ETTTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.82K Followers

Summary

  • TTM Technologies stock was down big as recently as late October, but a rebound in November has narrowed down losses for the year to close to break even.
  • The Company has a number of attributes, including trading at just below book value, which may draw the interest of those looking for value.
  • A look back at past performance shows that the stock has all sorts of problems holding on to gains, resulting in a stock going in circles.
  • Long TTMI is worth considering, but probably only under specific circumstances and then only for a short while.

Component Installation on Circuit Board. Fully Automated Modern PCB Assembly Line Equipped with Advanced High Precision Robot Arms at Bright Electronics Factory. Electronic Devices Production Industry.

SweetBunFactory/iStock via Getty Images

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI), a manufacturer of printed circuit boards, soared higher in November with a gain of 26.8%. On the other hand, it's worth noting that the recent gains have only narrowed down the YTD losses because the

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.82K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TTMI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TTMI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TTMI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.