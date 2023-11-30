Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Returning To Rockwell Medical: Buy At 65% Of Revenue

Summary

  • Rockwell Medical is arguably the strongest player in the hemodialysis market and a top 5 healthcare supplier per Seeking Alpha Quant.
  • The Company still addresses a critical medical condition and has a large global market that I don't believe is near fully penetrated.
  • There is an operational turnaround strategy being executed that is focused on cost-cutting and industry roll up to improve financials.
  • This is a high risk, high reward scenario where risks include further dilution, the artificial kidney coming to market on time or sooner, and operational losses.

A nurse prepares a patient for hemodialysis.

Introduction

In returning to Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI), I maintain all aspects of my prior thesis published here. The Company remains a strong player in the hemodialysis market and a well-rated Healthcare Supplies

Will is a graduate of Milton Academy and Wesleyan University, where he earned a B.A. in economics and was inducted by the department into Phi Beta Kappa. As a student, he has won several awards and academic honors for passionate and original works of prose. He aims to make accurate, and actionable remarks about public companies. Will takes no fiduciary responsibility for his investment ideas, nor does he speak for any party other than himself.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

G
Glasgow Value Investor
Today, 2:25 AM
Comments (123)
I have studied this company months ago but i read something i felt slightly uncomfortable. I think they have a contract whereby the other party can choose to terminate without recourse. This to me is a potential business failure. I need to refer to the financial statement again. It was mentioned.

Agreed that it is high risk high return and doubling up the capital is possible. However, due to the above risk I will pass though its extremely tempting. There isn't much margin of safety when price is between 5 to 6 hence there is no incentive for me to participate.
