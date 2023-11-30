Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Polestar: Reduced Guidance Is Not A Game-Changer

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.72K Followers

Summary

  • Polestar expects to deliver 60,000 electric vehicles in FY 2023, lower than the previous guidance of 60,000-70,000.
  • The company delivered 13,900 EVs in Q3, showing a 50% YoY growth rate, driven by strong demand for the Polestar 2.
  • Polestar's revenues are growing rapidly and the firm maintained positive gross profits, setting it apart from competitors.
  • Shares are trading well below the 1-year average P/S ratio.

Polestar Celebrates the North American Launch of Polestar 3

Dimitrios Kambouris

Swedish electric-vehicle company Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNY) earlier this month reported a steep increase in revenues for the third-quarter and the electric vehicle maker issued a new forecast for its full-year expected deliveries. The EV company now projects 60,000

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.72K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSNY, FSR, RIVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PSNY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSNY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSNY
--
PSNYW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.