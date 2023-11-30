Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vale: Red Hot Iron Ore Demand With Premium Prices

Nov. 30, 2023
Summary

  • Vale's iron ore investment thesis remains robust, attributed to the tighter supply and the growing Chinese imports/moderating port-side inventory levels.
  • The producer has also made great efforts to improve its iron ore quality to capture the premium gap, naturally contributing to its expanded realized prices and bottom lines.
  • Market watchers expect the higher quality iron ore/pellets to command an increasing price premium by over +20% through the next decade.
  • Combined with its excellent TTM dividend yield of 7.3%, well exceeding the US Treasury Yields of between 4.47% and 5.46%, we maintain our buy rating for VALE stock.

We previously covered Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in July 2023, discussing its mixed prospects attributed to the lower-than-expected contracted iron ore rates from China and impacted valuation for its Energy Transition Metal segment.

However, we had chosen to opportunistically rerated

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

S
Seeburto
Today, 9:57 AM
Happy to see signs of life in this core holding.
