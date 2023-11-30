Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Amazon AWS GenAI Strategy Comes With A Big Q

Nov. 30, 2023
Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
Bob O'Donnell

Summary

  • At the recent re:Invent conference, Amazon Web Services unveiled a comprehensive three-layer GenAI strategy and stack of offerings that featured the new digital assistant Q at the top of the stack.
  • It also made a number of other announcements related to this multi-level GenAI strategy, particularly with regard to connections to different types of databases, other enterprise applications data sources, and more.
  • AWS CEO Adam Selipsky also had Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang join him during his opening day keynote to announce further partnerships between the companies. The key takeaway is that Amazon is focused on delivering choice, and not forcing customers to use its own solutions.

AWS re:Invent 2023

Noah Berger

And then there was Q.

That might have been how Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS cloud computing division wanted to announce their long-awaited entry into the generative AI application market at the recent re:Invent conference, but it wouldn’t have

Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.

Comments (2)

N
Not-So-Fast
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (243)
"In addition to all these capabilities, AWS made a number of other announcements related to this multi-level GenAI strategy, particularly with regard to connections to different types of databases, other enterprise applications data sources, and more. Given the critical connection between data and GenAI applications - as well as the strong desire for companies to leverage their own data - this makes complete sense."

This is the biggest story and one that can only be truly appreciated, IMO, by data engineers/scientists. The hype around genAI leaves the idea that one can simply jump to the inference [prediction] phase of AI, when reality is data prep/wrangling in near realtime is the toughest part. In the long term, AWS' innovation in these areas will change the game and continue to drive consumption and shareholder value.
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (39.11K)
Amazon and Nvidia. What an awesome combo.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

