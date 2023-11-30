Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The AT&T Turnaround: Technical Targets And Trend Analysis

Nov. 30, 2023 6:25 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)2 Comments
Graham Grieder profile picture
Graham Grieder
5.88K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T is showing signs of a potential turnaround, having gained the support of the 200-day moving average.
  • AT&T remains in its 8-year downtrend, but this could be the run that breaks the trend.
  • Current price target of $18.10.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

AT&T (NYSE:T) is a stock that seems to capture a wide variety of opinions. Some love it, some hate it. Some will never sell it, others wouldn't touch it with a 10-foot pole.

A finance graduate from the University of Alberta. I have developed a trend-following strategy backed by solid fundamentals. Removing emotion from the situation is the hardest, yet most important lesson to learn.-"I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful." - Warren Buffett

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

d
deadhead213
Today, 6:36 AM
Comments (5.66K)
Within the next 18-24 months $T will be closer towards 25-30, management it seems is back on track
s
skipharthun
Today, 6:34 AM
Comments (209)
Thank you for your article. You made many valid points. Very realistic analysis.
