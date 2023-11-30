da-kuk

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is the firewall market leader in terms of both revenue and units shipped. While Fortinet is a solid company, it has been over earning due to pandemic related tailwinds, and now faces an extended period of hardware demand weakness. This does not have a dramatic bearing on the long-term fundamentals of the company, but it does highlight Fortinet's current limited exposure to high-growth next-gen security markets like SASE and XDR.

I previously suggested that the market had overreacted to Fortinet's second quarter earnings, and while I still feel that this will prove to be the case over the long run, Fortinet's near-term headwinds appear more severe than I initially thought. Hardware sales are likely to rebound in time, but Fortinet will also need to demonstrate gains from its shift in focus towards SASE and security operations. While Fortinet's stock is down significantly from the peak, it is not that cheap for a company that could be facing an extended period of demand weakness.

Market

Despite already achieving a large amount of success, Fortinet still has a large opportunity ahead of it. This is currently being overshadowed by demand headwinds, and elevated uncertainty surrounding the adoption of SASE. The macro environment obviously continues to be difficult, with increased deal scrutiny and longer sales cycles impacting results. This weakness can be seen in the results of most cybersecurity companies, but Fortinet is being more negatively impacted due to its reliance on hardware sales, and the hardware boom and bust cycle that is now underway.

Like most cybersecurity companies, Fortinet has pointed to the growing importance of consolidation, and within network security, this is being driven by SASE. According to Gartner, 75% of companies are pursuing a vendor consolidation strategy. SASE includes both a networking and a network security component, with the networking side of the industry already fairly concentrated. Around 35% of the overall networking market is secure networking and Fortinet expects secure networking to eclipse basic networking by 2030.

Table 1: Total Addressable Market Estimates (source: Created by author using data from Fortinet)

Fortinet's standing within the SASE market is not clear at this stage. Fortinet has leading hardware products and a solid position within SD-WAN, but it has been slow to capitalize on the SASE opportunity. While a number of peers have chosen to accelerate their product roadmap through acquisitions, Fortinet continues to prefer internal development. This is because the company believes that building a platform through acquisitions is difficult. For example, Fortinet had previously tried to enter the SASE market through an acquisition but found it difficult to integrate a completely different solution into its platform. Customers also want individual components to work together, which can be difficult when pursuing an acquisition strategy.

There continues to be posturing by SASE vendors about the importance of a cloud-native zero trust architecture versus having a solid SD-WAN solution. Zscaler (ZS) believes that a hardware focused approach to network security cannot protect enterprises in modern environments. Zero trust has become the preferred approach to network security, and Zscaler believes that SD-WAN is not compatible with zero trust. To the extent that this is true, it could undermine Fortinet's core business.

In comparison, Fortinet believes that a hybrid approach (on-prem and cloud) is best for customers as it could significantly reduce costs. Fortinet’s operating system and price performance advantage for its ASICs could provide the company with an advantage.

It should be noted that Fortinet is differentiated by its focus on SMBs. Within the SASE market, Zscaler and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) are both focused on large enterprise customers, which likely limits direct competition with Fortinet for the time being.

Microsoft (MSFT) recently announced an SSE solution though, which could be a threat to Fortinet. Fortinet rightly points out that SSE isn’t a natural fit for Microsoft’s business like some other security products (endpoint, identity). Microsoft’s entry into the market already appears to be causing some headaches for Fortinet, even if it is just in the form of customer confusion. Fortinet stated on the second quarter earnings call that customers are taking more time to evaluate solutions.

Fortinet

In response to weakness in its core secure networking market, Fortinet is shifting its sales focus towards SASE. Fortinet has stated that it believes success in SASE will come from upselling existing customers and from attracting customers seeking an integrated single-vendor SASE solution. The company has a strong position in SD-WAN (tens of thousands of customers) which can be leveraged to drive SASE sales. So far, 70% of SASE sales have been to customers not deploying Fortinet's SD-WAN though.

Fortinet’s SASE solution is reportedly already gaining traction amongst mid-market customers. Over the past 2 quarters, Fortinet has done several hundred SASE deals without throwing significant resources behind the business. Around 50% of those SASE customers are in the SMB space, with the remainder split between larger enterprises and mid-enterprise.

One of the primary barriers to customers adopting Fortinet's SASE solution has reportedly been its lack of POPs. In response to this, Fortinet recently announced a partnership with Google (GOOG) which significantly expands its footprint. Fortinet has over 30 of its own POPs and its partnership with Google Cloud provides it with access to over 100 more locations. Fortinet had been focusing on building out its own infrastructure to capitalize on the power of its hardware and reduce costs. This is a time-consuming exercise though, and the company appears to have felt it was being left behind. Fortinet will continue to build its own POPs, and this partnership likely doesn't change the company's long-term SASE strategy.

Security operations is another focus area for Fortinet at the moment, with the company's platform providing an integrated offering across EDR, SIEM, SOAR and MDR. Secure Networking currently accounts for around 70% of Fortinet's business though, meaning that softness here will be difficult to counter. In comparison, SASE and SecOps account for 20% and 10% of Fortinet's revenue.

Financial Analysis

Product revenue was soft in the third quarter due to a combination of market conditions and challenges with Fortinet’s sales execution and marketing efficiency. Fortinet added 6,400 new logos in the third quarter, driven by small enterprise customers. Education and government were areas of strength, while service providers and retail performed poorly. Fortinet has a relatively large international government presence, but less exposure to US government, which is likely a contributor to the company’s recent soft results.

Revenue is expected to increase 10% YoY in the fourth quarter, with billings declining 5%. Top line growth is expected to remain modest in coming quarters due to the combination of networking headwinds and Fortinet’s shift in focus towards security operations and SASE. Growth is expected to return to double-digits by the second half of 2024 though.

Figure 1: Fortinet Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Fortinet)

While service revenue growth has remained fairly robust so far, service revenues are dependent on product sales, which is likely to cause issues in coming quarters. Revenue growth from FortiCare has already begun to decline, while FortiGuard revenue remains fairly solid.

Figure 2: Fortinet Product and Service Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Fortinet)

Growth headwinds are being exacerbated by emerging pressure on product gross profit margins. The drop in gross profit margins, even as supply chain pressures have eased, indicates pricing pressure or inventory problems. Fortinet mentioned on its third quarter earnings call that margin pressure was related to inventory levels. Fortinet is also encouraging sales through pricing, discounting and incentives to the channel. Over the past few quarters, customers have reportedly displayed a preference for extended payment terms over discounting. Product gross margins are expected to remain under pressure in 2024. Despite declining product margins, total gross profit margin increased on the back of higher service margins and revenue mix.

Figure 3: Fortinet Product Gross Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from Fortinet)

Fortinet previously face down cycles in 2009, 2013 and 2017, with sales taking 4-5 quarters to rebound in 2017. Another down cycle could reasonably have been expected in 2021, but the pandemic likely lengthened the cycle and drove stronger sales. As a result, the current downturn could be both longer and more severe than previous cycles. This appears to be the case so far based on the rapid decline in product margins and inventory turnover.

Figure 4: Fortinet Inventory Turnover (source: Created by author using data from Fortinet)

Fortinet's operating profit margins are yet to really be impacted by the current situation, but downward pressure is likely to mount as product margins compress and growth slows. This situation could be exacerbated if Fortinet chooses to increase investment in sales and marketing to drive SASE growth.

Figure 5: Fortinet Operating Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from Fortinet)

Valuation

Fortinet repurchased 10.4 million shares at an average price of 58.2 USD in the third quarter. The company also repurchased 7.7 million shares in October at an average price of 57.7 USD. While management appears to feel that the stock is currently undervalued, Fortinet is still not particularly cheap for a company that is going through what will likely be an extended soft period. Even when the market recovers, Fortinet may only offer something like 20% topline growth.

Fortinet's broad product portfolio, ASICs and operating system give the company a strong competitive position in its core network security business. The growing importance of the cloud, remote work and zero trust architectures have increased uncertainty about the company's long-term positioning though.