Does The Fed Have A Clue What Makes Inflation Or What Removes It?

There is an old expression: if wishes were horses beggars would ride... well, Giddy-up!

The Fed, having helped to make the surge of inflation that emerged, has adopted full-blown denial about it, how it happened while being unclear how it will stop it: where and when. The Fed argued that inflation was transitory when it emerged. Just to be even-handed about it, so did the Bank of England, and so did the ECB.

In conclusion, we can say these central bankers - among the most respected globally - were unanimous and yet, none of them had a clue. They were all wrong. And now they all seem to want to say they are in control of inflation without taking the kinds of steps they would have taken in the past to control it... Why should we believe them... any of them?

Inflation finally is falling faster than the Fed and other central banks expected. Once again, they did not have a clue about this. But now markets are using straight edge technology apparently from Crete developed in the 6th century to straight-line-extrapolate the ongoing fall of inflation... What could possibly go wrong? Markets are getting focused on future Fed rate cuts. But why are they so convinced of such an event?

You may ask, what is wrong with straight-line extrapolation? Well, nothing if it's the right thing to do. In this case, we have a Federal Reserve that had been fooled on both sides of the inflation ramp up and cool down; betting on continued well-behaved inflation seems a bit fanciful. It is also not what history says will happen...

Several years ago, at a Fed Jackson Hole symposium, a paper was presented that concluded that no inflation model worked consistently. All of them had periods of success and periods of distress. So, we can't fall back on trusting anyone's forecast except to say if there are enough forecasts someone is bound to be right.

Inflation is not an easy problem to solve and yet a lot is riding on it. I thought it might be a good idea to consult history rather than simply make up an answer or extrapolate a trend or do a deep dive into dogma or to engage in political pandering (arguing for the policy that helps most my favored political candidate).

Peak PCE inflation various episodes (FAO Economics and Haver Analytics )

The table above does not contain the start dates for inflation (a much trickier thing to pin down) but represents the peak inflation rates in each cycle using the Fed's currently-targeted PCE gauge. The Fed only targeted a specific number for inflation (2%) since January 2012 when Ben Bernanke pushed for that adoption. Until the early 1980s monetary policy was conducted with reference to monetary aggregates definitions and forming targets of up to five monetary aggregates (five-card monte?). For a brief period, from October of 1979 through late 1982, the Fed conducted a more rigorous form of monetary aggregates targeting. Prior to 2012 the target for inflation was subjective and the aggregates that guided policy were employed subjectively. Not surprising that things ran off track in the late 1960s and early 1970s when OPEC was formed, oil prices shot up, there was an Arab oil embargo, and the US left the Bretton Woods system abandoning the gold standard. There were also budget issues as the Vietnam 'War' was in full swing. In 1967, Israel was attacked by its Arab neighbors in a conflict known as the Six-day War.

So that period was more than a little bit like today's period with Covid striking, a war erupting in Ukraine, oil prices gyrating, as the US looks to target green energy sources, and now more disruption in the Middle East after a surprise attack. Welcome to my planet, where things never seem to change all that much...

Whatever the similarities, inflation again has gotten loose. I count eight periods in the past when inflation got loose in varying degrees, peaking at rates as high as 11.6% or as low as 2.9%. Each of these offered the Fed an opportunity to control inflation and demonstrate its expertise in inflation fighting. Each also represents a Fed's failure to let inflation loose to start.

Chart 1

FAO Economics and Haver Analytics

Chart one plots the less successful Fed episodes.

The 1971 experience was the worst, with inflation falling only for the first 12 months after peaking then rising to over 10%, eventually 33 months after its original peaking at 4.6% - that is abject inflation-fighting failure. In that cycle, inflation climbed back to 4.6% by the 20th month after allegedly 'peaking' - and kept on going.

In the 1980 and 1974 episodes, inflation fell the slowest from a high initial peak reading of 11.6% for each. Thirty-three months from the peak of 1974 inflation had dropped to 6.9%; in 1980 it dropped to 4.8%. These are readings over 2 ½ years from their respective peaks (after a period in which inflation had already been high, having accelerated for a while even before it peaked). Yet inflation is still quite high- after 33 months although it is making progress by declining. In the 1974 episode, inflation stopped falling around month 21 and began reaccelerating rising from 5.1% to 6.9% 33 months after 'peaking.' The 1980 process saw progress slow and reverse in months 27 and 28, but then inflation continued to fall.

In 2005 inflation peaked at 3.8% and 10 to 14 months later it fell below 2%. From months +15 to +23, it waffled from 2.1% to 2.6% then rose to over 3% 24 months after peaking initially. Thirty three-months later it was back at 3.8%.

Chart 2

FAO Economics and Haver Analytics

There are three successful episodes 1990, 2000, and 2008.

These episodes start with generally lower inflation peaks of 5.2% in 1990, 2.9% in 2000 and 4.8% in 2008. I have also superimposed the current cycle on this chart with a peak at 7.1%.

All of the successful episodes show reductions in the inflation rate through the 12th or 13th month after peaking.

The 1990 result flattens out and while it does not get the PCE to 2% it hovers in a range of 2.5% to 2.8%- (the same for the core PCE on this timeline). In a spirit of generosity, I call this a success.

The 2000 period sees inflation in a range of 2.4% to 2.7%, not far below its peak until the 16th month when it drops to and below 2% - a clear winner.

2008 saw inflation high to start then dropping sharply as the Great Recession kicked in. At the +4 month mark, the PCE was already below 1%; by month +6 the price level was falling. Price changes were then negative or zero through the 15th month past the peak. They ran in a range of 2.1% to 2.4% for six months, followed by a steady diet of readings of 1.4% to 1.8% - another clear win, but not because of monetary policy.

These trackings also plot the current cycle with prices in their 15th month after their peak at 7.1%. The rate drop profile has slowed in this cycle- stalled?- as it often does around this point following an inflation peak. That observation is backed by the data for both successful and unsuccessful/in-progress episodes. The exceptions are the two very high inflation cycles that did not show deceleration slowing until the 21st or 25th months.

Still want to extrapolate the 'trend?'

This is why it is very dangerous to look at the decline in inflation and assume it will continue to decline apace. In the first place the Fed has steered clear -for political reasons of using its bully pulpit to be critical about large fiscal deficits. Second, the Fed has been stone-cold silent on some of the massive wage deals stuck by unions especially by UPS and the UAW. This is a political problem for the Fed as progressives cheer higher wages, but higher wages also push up prices (business costs and inflation). If wages are going to follow those collective bargaining trends it is very hard to see how disinflation progress will continue. The Fed has been quick to laud a few good quarters of productivity growth - and productivity is the magic 'pixie dust' in the equation. But, productivity progress came only after some really poor previous results. Productivity is the magic that allows workers to have their wage gains, and keeps prices stable, too - if there is enough of it.

Chart 3

FAO Economics and Haver Analytics

Past monetary policy practices

To help sort this out we can also look at what monetary policy did (real interest rates) in past cycles compared to this one. Looking at those episodes where inflation did not return to a level of around 2% quickly (or at all) we find the position of the real Fed funds rate in this cycle as inflation peaks at the lowest real FF rate among this grouping - hard to tout that as 'good news.' By month 15 there is only one cycle with a lower real Fed funds rate than this cycle. That is 1974, which was a disaster. Current Fed policy has real rates tracking and lower than they were in 1971 when inflation first got loose. That is NOT the cycle we want policy to track or lag... In that cycle, the Fed never did contain inflation, the real Fed funds rate (Fed funds less the PCE 12-month trailing percent change) moved up over 6% at the 22 to 25-month mark. And, of course, in the 1980 cycle, the real fed funds rate was massively higher and it only brought inflation back down gradually. Apart from an early dip in the real Fed funds rate in that cycle in months 2-6 the real funds rate largely moved up over 6% (at times over 8%!) and stayed there throughout the 28th month after inflation peaked - before moving lower very late in this period.

Crossed fingers at the Fed?

The point to emphasize here is how entrenched inflation was in both the 1980 cycle and the 1974 cycle having moved up and out of control earlier around 1970. After a long period of such high inflation, it took prodigiously high and consistently restrictive Fed funds rates (high real rates) to contain and reduce inflation. The current cycle benefits from coming out of a previous period of extended price stability and does not have the same baggage as the earlier cycles. But no one is quite sure what that is worth since the environmental economic situation is so markedly changed from what it had been pre-Covid. Does the Fed really know what it has to do, or does it have its fingers crossed?

Chart 4

FAO Economics and Haver Analytics

Note that when we compare the level of the real fed funds rate in this cycle to past successful cycles we find the level of this cycle wanting with respect to all cycles except the 2008 cycle that comes out of the Great Recession. That cycle brought a period of deflation with it - and not because monetary policy was so tight.

Now in the 15th month after this cycle's inflation peak, the real Fed funds rate is finally higher than in one of the previous successful cycles, 1990. But it is still short of 2005 and of 2000.

Post-peak real Fed funds average…

If we calculate the real Fed funds rate averages since inflation peaked for all of the episodes, only the current cycle, the Great Recession cycle and the 1974 cycle had negative average real Fed funds rates 15 months after inflation peaked (p.s. not great company to keep since 1974 failed on inflation containment and the Great Recession emerges as a special case of intense competition). This result tells you why policy failed in the 1974 cycle and further identifies the 2008 cycle as an anomaly of the Great Recession hangover and of unprecedented global competition - conditions that have since been eradicated by Covid and by reactions to it and to supply chain issues that developed.

Optimism?

On the optimistic front, some inflation positives come from the observation that US money supply M2 is now contracting. It is engaged in its first contraction (based on Yr/Yr growth) since sometime before 1960; meanwhile in the Covid episode, in addition to fiscal stimulus, there had been the greatest M2 money growth seen, also since at least 1960. So is monetary weakness a new threat to growth or is it just falling back in line with a more appropriate trend? Weak money growth may not be the inflation positive some think it is... if we look at the ratio of M2 to nominal GDP with the recent weakness in M2 that series is back to its 2007-2019 trend following the bulge that occurred during the Covid period.

However, there is no doubt that inflation has slowed. But it is also clear that the PCE and PCE core are not generating the kind of monthly increases that will produce 2% inflation. For 2% growth each sequence of three months needs to report increases of 0.1%, 0.2% and 0.2% - or its equivalent. We are not seeing the quality of monthly increases on a persistent basis. In fact, the PCE core produced one three-month period that did this and for the headline there was a three-month stretch in which annualized three-month inflation was close to 2%; but it happened when oil prices fell. Since oil rebounded, that result has been displaced by three-month gains at a 3.8% annual rate.

Is the wolf at the door or could that be Nirvana knocking?

We have not seen the future and it might not be linear - or even log-linear. Still, inflation is behaving in other countries, thereby amplifying the signal of inflation progress in the US. But, like in American football, moving the sticks is the objective. For a first-down there is a specific goal. 'Progress' may not always induce 'success.' Four downs and a 9.9-yard gain are progress, but it falls short. It does not 'move the sticks.' Progress and goal attainment are not the same thing. The Fed is making progress. But, as we have seen, progress on inflation reduction often involves some backtracking. And one thing that is 'clear' is that it is hard to tell when backtracking is a diversion versus a sign of defeat. Currently, wage trends do not support the Fed achieving its goal. The jury is still out on productivity. And the Fed could still back into inflation progress with a recession- not what it is trying to do, but that also remains a possibility. I think markets may have been too quick to dismiss the possibility of recession. And recessions have been the tonic for inflation historically with few exceptions. Economic data and signals have cried 'wolf' on the recession front at least once too often. Markets may have lost patience with the recession forecast, but they have not lost optimism on inflation.