In 2018 (!), I covered Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) explaining that comparisons with the SpaceX vehicles was not justified as both launch services were focused on different markets. In due time, I will be providing an update on the trends in the launch industry but in this report I want to discuss whether Rocket Lab stock is worth its price while also noting that the demand trends observed years ago are still in place and perhaps even more pronounced these days. I won't be using the near-term projections for earnings as I recognize that the company is still in its scaling face that has suffered some delays this year.

Rocket Lab Stock Lost Momentum

Rocket Lab started the year strong and its stock peaked at $8.05 in July, more than doubling in a matter of months. However, since then the stock price has come down and currently a share of RKLB can be bought for $4.39. I don't have any explanation for the stock price decline that was set in motion in July, but the September launch failure triggered a launch stop of little over a month for the Electron rocket and sparked a downward guidance for Q3.

Interesting to note is that after strong outperformance, Rocket Lab stock is now performing closely in line with the market, so perhaps that is the equilibrium position investors use when Rocket Lab suffers some setback.

Is Rocket Lab Stock A Buy Or A Sell?

Whether you want to be exposed to Rocket Lab really depends on your appetite for risk, because risk is something that Rocket Lab has plenty of. The company will not be profitable on EBITDA basis until 2025 at the earliest, and its free cash flow will be negative for years to come. Apart from that on a current balance of cash and marketable securities of $288.42 million, there is a $100 million principal debt payment in 2024 related to the Hercules Capital secured term loan. So, there is no strong investment case for Rocket Lab when considering the risk, but I also have to point out that if one is looking for a risk-free investment or lower-risk investment, looking at a cash intensive business that is scaling currently is just the wrong name to look into.

Wall Street Analysts have a $7.92 target for Rocket Lab stock, providing 80% upside from current levels.

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Revenues $ 252 $ 425 $ 616 $ 795 $ 977 Shares outstanding 479.7 479.7 479.7 479.7 479.7 Revenue per share $ 0.53 $ 0.89 $ 1.28 $ 1.66 $ 2.04 P/S=7.7x $ 4.03 $ 6.80 $ 9.86 $ 12.72 $ 15.64 Upside -8% 55% 125% 190% 256% P/S=9.6x $ 5.05 $ 8.52 $ 12.35 $ 15.94 $ 19.59 Upside 15% 94% 181% 263% 346% Average $ 4.54 $ 7.66 $ 11.10 $ 14.33 $ 17.61 Upside 3% 75% 153% 226% 301% Click to enlarge

Since Rocket Lab is not profitable, I have utilized a price-to-sales valuation for the stock. I have used a 7.7x P/S multiple which is based on the lowest multiple observed and a P/S of 9.6x representing the average P/S over the past quarters. This gives a 12-month stock price target of $6.80 to $8.52 representing 55% to 94% upside with my target set right in between at $7.66 representing 75% upside.

Conclusion: Rocket Lab High Risk, High Reward

I view Rocket Lab as a high risk name with a potentially even higher reward. The risks of launch failure will almost always be present and perhaps the stock has not quite recovered as the Electron rocket until September this year had a very solid track record and it enabled Rocket Lab stock prices to sky rocket as well. That solid track record got dented and some of the euphoria has tapered as has become evident and perhaps there also is more eye for the fact that the company needs to raise significant capital to service its growth and the development of the Neutron rocket, which will be the rocket that will more closely compete with SpaceX. So, the Neutron rocket will become what 5-years ago was claimed the Electron rocket was.

While I have not provided an update on launch trends, the trends stipulated years ago are very much still in place and while loaded with risk I do think Rocket Lab provides a very nice investment opportunity to a market that will see significant growth in the years ahead.