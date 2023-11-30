Buy Banks Before Yield Curve Normalizes
Stocks soared at the open yesterday with the S&P 500 climbing within 1% of a new high for the year, while the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks broke above its long-term 200-day moving average, as market breadth continues to improve. The trigger was the first revision to the initial estimate for the rate of economic growth in the third quarter, which increased from 4.9% to 5.2%. It turns out that consumer spending was not as strong as originally thought, albeit modestly so, but business investment, home building, inventory growth, and government expenditures were all stronger. Yet that is not what fueled the enthusiasm for risk assets.
Despite the increase in the estimate for economic growth, the estimate for inflation during the quarter was revised lower! The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, was lowered to an annualized 2.8% rate, while the core was lowered to 2.3%. We are now running very close to the Fed's target on a quarterly basis. This GDP revision is what we call a Goldilocks number, and it should strengthen the resolve of Fed officials who are leaning towards a rate cut in early 2024. This is why bond yields across the yield curve continue to decline.
The 10-year Treasury yield, recently as high as 5%, has plunged to 4.27%. Bond yields and stock prices are on either end of a seesaw, which is why the major market indexes bottomed out in late October just as we were seeing peak yields for this cycle. With Fed officials now intimating that rate cuts are likely to be the next move in 2024, investors are piling into the bonds they were fleeing just two months ago. We did see stocks fade throughout the remainder of yesterday after their opening surge, but I think that has more to do with a very much needed pause to refresh the overbought condition in both stocks and bonds. Prices don't move up or down in straight lines, even though the past month is testing that theory.
This is why my sense is we see some selling in the coming couple of weeks that resolves the overbought condition, as the Relative Strength Index for the S&P 500 crests at 70 and starts to revert to its mean. That should set the stage for a year-end rally that closes the S&P 500 at new highs for the year.
We saw big moves in bank stocks yesterday, as the financial sector is now the second best performer on the week with the Fed's perceived pivot being embraced by the consensus. The inverted yield curve should un-invert next year, and provided we have a soft landing, which is my base case, financials should end up being one of the top performing sectors in 2024. The huge unrealized losses in bonds that banks held on their balance sheets a couple of months ago are being recouped as rates fall. Profit margins should also improve as banks borrow short and lend long. The valuations in this sector are at historically low levels and the dividend yields are very attractive. Bank stocks will start to move well in advance of a normalization of the yield curve. By the time the 2-year yield is below the 10-year yield most of the easy money will have been made.
I will have more sector plays and my top stock picks for 2024 when I post my Market Outlook for the next year in the coming two weeks.
