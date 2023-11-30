Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GameStop Q3 Earnings Preview: This Time Is Not Different

Nov. 30, 2023 9:00 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)5 Comments
Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • GameStop's pre-earnings period sees a 20% increase in stock price, with further potential volatility in the coming days.
  • Options volumes for GME stock are high, with many traders betting on the stock reaching $20 or higher.
  • GameStop faces fundamental headwinds, including poor margins and declining sales, making it a structurally unprofitable company.
Markets Open Ahead Of Fed Chairman Powell"s Afternoon Remarks On Interest Rates

Michael M. Santiago

Meme stock legend GameStop (NYSE:GME) is set to report earnings next week, and traders kicked off the pre-earnings period in style yesterday with a 20% run higher. GameStop is no stranger to volatility, and the next few

This article was written by

Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
22.88K Followers

Josh Arnold has been covering financial markets for a decade, utilizing a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to identify potential winners early on in their growth cycles. Josh's focus is mainly on growth stocks. His goal is efficient and profitable use of capital, which overly rigid buy-and-hold strategies do not allow.

Josh is the leader of the investing group Timely Trader where he focuses on limiting risk and maximizing potential reward. Features of Timely Trader include: real-time alerts, a model portfolio, technical charts, sentiment indicators, and sector analysis to find the best trading opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

dmankl profile picture
dmankl
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (34)
Author should watch this. It will show him how markets truly work.Crimes and fraud via naked short selling
twitter.com/...
v
-^v-Liberty^v-
Today, 9:19 AM
Comments (439)
SEC chair said 95% of retail orders get routed through dark pools and don’t hit the lit exchange. So , it’s not regular traders boosting the stock price. When FTDs settle and this pops, media rushes in with a cover story to explain. This market it’s detached from fundamentals via naked short selling.
OGM2 profile picture
OGM2
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (40)
Stonks ! Diamond hands ! Hodl ! Apes! This is some hilarious stuff. So many suckers lost money on this turd. So many more to come, before this failing turd is finally put out of its misery.
v
-^v-Liberty^v-
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (439)
@OGM2 try again.

this is a Fortune 500 company with almost no debt better than 493 companies of the S&P 500, $1.2 billion in cash, $6 billion in sales, transformation to e-commerce and in an expanding industry larger than the movie and sports industries combined. Oh and it’s overshorted.
dmankl profile picture
dmankl
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (34)
@-^v-Liberty^v-

Strikes me as a bot actually. LOL.
