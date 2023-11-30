Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alibaba's Food Delivery Business Growth Can Surprise Wall Street

Nov. 30, 2023 9:28 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)
Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.32K Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba has reported 16% YoY growth in its Local Services Group which includes food delivery business.
  • The annualized revenue base of this segment is $8.5 billion and the annualized EBITA loss stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Alibaba has been able to show rapid reduction in losses for this business due to lower incentives and operational efficiency.
  • The biggest competitor of this business is Meituan which is facing strong headwinds and Meituan’s stock has declined by 40% in YTD.
  • Alibaba’s Local Services group will show tailwinds due to autonomous driving and the revenue base of this business could reach $30 billion by 2030 which makes it a key growth engine for the stock.

Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is showing rapid improvement in many key segments. In the recent earnings, Alibaba's Local Services Group reported YoY growth of 16% with quarterly revenue of $2.1 billion. The EBITA loss for this segment has also reduced by

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.32K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BABA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.