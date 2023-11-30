Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Detroit 3 Are In Decline: Sell And Pivot To Tesla

Nov. 30, 2023 9:00 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)AN, CVNA, F, F.PR.B, F.PR.C, GM, KMX, PAG, STLA, TM, TOYOF11 Comments
The Long View Investor profile picture
The Long View Investor
330 Followers

Summary

  • Consumer intent to purchase EVs in the future is high, despite current demand appearing weak.
  • EVs are reaching price parity with ICE vehicles, making them more attractive to consumers.
  • The Detroit Three automakers (GM, Ford, Stellantis) are falling behind in the EV transition and their stocks are no longer worth owning for the long term.
  • One of the Detroit Three is positioned particularly poorly for next year due to near-term catalysts, and that automaker is therefore my top short pick for 2024.
  • By contrast, Tesla, Inc. is well positioned to take advantage of the EV transition, and due to massive positive catalysts in the near term, it is my top pick for 2024.

Fuel pump and plug for charging electric vehicles

ADragan

Introduction

In the finance media, a growing number of articles, like this one, proclaim that electric vehicles, or EVs, are seeing a decline in demand, and that consequently, carmakers are reducing their spending on EV production, and even delaying

This article was written by

The Long View Investor profile picture
The Long View Investor
330 Followers
I usually invest with a long-term time horizon of 5-10 years, and I write about stocks with that timeline in mind. Interested in long ideas some may not be considering. Not a financial advisor. Readers should do their own due diligence before making any investment decisions regarding any securities covered or mentioned.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

A
AutoNut
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (14)
I wont address many of the factual errors in this article given it looks like like it was developed over a period of time when many on the inputs have changed...but I will comment on the assertion that the Detroit 3 are basically abandoning EVs rather than merely attempting to match supply w/demand. agree w/Chop that one cant take a linear approach to vehicle sales...For Tesla, as with any other OEM, production does not equal sales...the author totally ignores the Chinese OEMs who if you look at the barriers to EV adoption...affordability, production capacity, value, reliability they have addressed (charging infrastructure aside)...they are the real competition, not Tesla (Musk has said so and we know Musk only speaks the truth :) ). The Detroit 3 are adjusting their production to meet demand in product lineup and affordable offerings which their new battery JVs will support. How all this will sort out will not be decided over the next few years...finally, I know a lot of Detroit 3 P/U owners and not one is considering the Pontiac Aztex looking Cyber Truck ( we know how that story ends)
YoshiV819 profile picture
YoshiV819
Today, 10:14 AM
Comments (20)
I don't think the world is as eager to adopt EV's as the author. Raise your hand if you want to own the electric "gas pump" in your garage you get to replace on your own dime when it fails or becomes obsolete. Never mind the folks that don't have a garage. I'm not installing a charger on the tree my car parks under. I'm not saying EV's won't happen but it'll happen at a pace driven by many factors out of Tesla's control and they have nothing to pivot to because they don't do ICE or hybrid.
j
jmbelarmin
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (751)
Serious question for PHEV owners.
Do these thing fast charge or are they Level 2 only? Is there plans for PHEVs to be charge at Tesla's supercharging network?
C
Circinus
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (19)
You're either cherrypicking or mistating facts.

1) "Stellantis doesn't even produce BEVs yet". Infact, Stellantis produces and sells a ton of them, and is no2 in europe in BEV sales with their European brands
2) Your story about high debt does not hold up for Stellantis, which has low debt, and an enormous pile of cash
Trader85 profile picture
Trader85
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (23)
1) dealer networks are immensely important for service. Tesla service is atrocious according to friends and colleagues who own (or in a lot of cases, owned, teslas). Most of the people that got rid of their teslas bought ICE or BHEVs instead.

2) isn’t the whole robotaxi thesis built on most Tesla owners allowing their car to be a taxi? Because that sound brutally insane to me. If some drunkard puked in the back of my personal vehicle, I would lose my mind.

3) I genuinely don’t understand every TSLA person being against LIDAR. Waymo, a company with a fleet of actual robotaxis today, uses cameras and LIDAR. I think it would behoove Tesla to add LIDAR, but they won’t cause Elon said LiDAR isn’t cool. Depending on line of sight for predictive inputs has set them back, despite the amassed mileage.

Finally, what Tesla is figuring out is that “car making” is incredibly capex intensive. They should’ve pushed their advantage when they were getting the full ZEV credit, but that time has passed. They will have a forever 10-13ish% profit margin; same as MB or BMW. The multiple doesn’t support that. When capital is tighter, high capex is not the place to be, BUT I wish you luck. Someone on both sides of every trade, amirite?
ESP equity research profile picture
ESP equity research
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (8.77K)
@Trader85
"dealer networks are immensely important for service"??

EV do not need much service like ICE - 1,000 fewer parts to break down over time.

Also as mentioned in the article - folks HATE the dealership model.

ICE and its attached dealer model are like Buggy Whips:

Buggy whips, used to prod the horses harnessed to wagons and carriages, started to become obsolete when automobiles appeared in the late 19th century. Today, any line of business facing the life-or-death challenge of a digital age will be described, sooner or later, as a contemporary buggy whip maker

This will happen to auto firms that don't make the pivot to EV's. Timing? Hard to say - timing? hard to say but medium-term - 3-5 years...

ESP
S
Seeburto
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (4.5K)
That is one long article. But I agree with the thesis that Tesla is the long term buy.
Risk Advisor profile picture
Risk Advisor
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (5.81K)
Big Three decline maybe, pivot to Tesla no way. Pivot to VZ instead.

Automotive gross margins horrible, competition over 20 worldwide competitors

VZ-Excellent gross margins, only three major competitors in the USA. No Asian competitors, all three are USA companies and control 98% of the market, which cannot be said for the Big Three.
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
Today, 9:41 AM
Comments (758)
There are two things I see missing:
1. As great as the future may be for Tesla, how much is the company worth? Are its current multiples correct? I believe not. Competition is, in any case, coming and Tesla, even under the assumption it stays the market leader, is seeing its margins go down. Currently it has operating margins below Stellantis.
2. It is not true that Stellantis doesn't make BEV. Actually in Q3 2023 it stole Tesla's second place in Europe for BEV sales. Stellantis chose to walk the BEV road one step at a time and it is now able to launch in Europe a car under EUR 25,000 while selling it at a profit.

GM and Ford have a more difficult situation, also because of their balance sheets. But Stellantis is full of cash and is run by a CEO who is worldwide known for his capability or running automakers at good profits.
C
Chop
Today, 9:19 AM
Comments (431)
It's interesting to see all of the articles (and commentors) about Tesla putting all of the other auto manufacturers out of business. There is one simple reason this will never happen; people want choices in their vehicles and their vehicle designs. Right now, Tesla has the oldest looking product out there, even the Cybertruck looks dated after seeing pictures and no product for 4 years.

Oh and by the way, many EV adopters are going back to ICE.
Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (17.05K)
@Chop

"There's a simple reason this will never happen; people want choices..."

Exactly, thats why Apple will never put Nokia and Blackberry out of business. Folks want choice.

Even if the products suck, or are outdated, or obsolete... they will never die... just ask Kodak and Blockbuster.

Folks want the choice of video cartridges, and film for their cameras.
And they will always want the Ford Focus and Chevy Cruze.

Invest in the Nokia and Blackberry of the auto industry...
Invest in Ford and GM.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.