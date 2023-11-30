Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2024: Light At The End Of The Tunnel

Nov. 30, 2023 9:51 AM ETKMI, NNN, O, WMB1 Comment
Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
1.95K Followers

Summary

  • 2023 has been choppy with multiple market disrupters, high inflation and high interest rates.
  • The Federal Reserve is on track to achieving a soft landing but it will take some more time. The second half of 2024 will see lowering interest rates in my view.
  • I present four stocks, two REITs and two midstream energy companies, that will benefit from the shift in economic policy and market drivers during 2024.

Light at the end of a brick tunnel with train tracks

knorre

2023 has been an interesting year in which I would use the term "choppy" to best describe it thus far. The year began with declining energy prices as the world's energy markets rebalanced following the outbreak of the Russian-Ukraine conflict. In march, three

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
1.95K Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (2.5K)
….and it’s a long, long tunnel. KMI, really?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KMI--
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
NNN--
NNN REIT, Inc.
O--
Realty Income Corporation
WMB--
The Williams Companies, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.