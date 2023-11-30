Eliyahu Parypa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have had a buy rating on Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) stock since July 2022. Reality, however, is painful: the stock has lost almost 70% of its value while the markets gained 11.3%. Since then, I have revisited the stock several times, and based on analysts' estimates, I could do nothing else than keep the buy rating in place. However, if we look at the most recent earnings, the results look very sobering. In this report, I will be looking at the most recent earnings and reassess my rating on Frontier Group stock.

Frontier Group: Capacity Increases Do Not Translate Into Meaningful Value

The results were extremely sobering for Frontier Group, with a 2.5% decline in revenues and a 10% increase in expenses. Everywhere, we're hearing about strong demand for air travel, but the reality is that the domestic pricing strength has been weakening and Frontier experienced this in the most painful way. Even with lower fuel prices, the company saw its costs increase. Perhaps, the unit results show even more clearly why Frontier had a bad quarter.

Revenues decreased 2.5% on a 21% increase in capacity, indicating that the capacity increase generated no additional revenue. The total revenue per unit capacity declined 19%, while total revenue per passenger declined 15%. The decrease in unit pricing strength was not offset by better cost amortization, as unit costs excluding fuel costs declined 1% and 9% including fuel costs. During the quarter, the company faced capacity concentration in their key markets, weakness in off-peak travel periods and continued external staffing challenges.

Frontier Cuts In Capacity Growth

For the fourth quarter, the capacity increase will be less aggressive at 12 to 14 percent as Frontier has decreased its stage length due to a combination of a challenging fare and fuel cost environment and adjusted pre-tax margin are expected to -6% to -9% compared to a pre-tax margin of -5% in Q3. So, the environment remains a very challenging one for Frontier Airlines.

Frontier Group Stock: Time To Sell?

For 2023, the EBITDA estimate has come down by 8.9% and by 15% for 2024. Between 2023 and 2025, the EBITDA generation is now expected to be 10.4% lower. On free cash flow generation, 2023 is expected to see a cash outflow of $168 million which is 30% worse than initially anticipated and that is set to continue in 2024 with free cash flow anticipated to be significantly better but still negative in 2025.

When looking at the Q3 results, I expected that I would be downgrading ULCC stock without any doubt. However, when entering the data into my model, I see significant upside for Frontier Group. The company valuation is one that I am not utilizing as its current EV/EBITDA is quite high for no good reason and its median that I normally utilize is negative. The industry median suggest there is 64% upside with 2024 earnings in mind and that does not seem to be excessive as Wall Street analysts even see 66% upside. If we would value the ULCC at 6x EV/EBITDA, the stock would be fairly valued for 2023 but with 20% upside for 2024 and another 50% by 2025. So, I am putting a hold/speculative buy rating as I believe the company has significant scaling opportunities ahead that currently are not paying off due to elevated costs without topline translation to value.

I also believe that as airlines are entering a phase of higher labor costs which Frontier likely will as well since contracts with pilots and flight attendants become amendable in 2024, there will be some rationalization in the sense that aggressive capacity expansion as we have seen with Frontier should taper and increased costs should become better pass-through items. At the same time, I am not putting a buy rating because I want to see how Frontier Group performs in the quarters ahead. If it continues to be unable to translate capacity additions into better cost amortization and topline growth then there is not strong investment case for the company.

Conclusion: Frontier Stock On Its Way Down, Upside Remains

Frontier Group Holdings stock is a difficult one to analyze. After a 70% decline in stock prices, you would think it is almost impossible to put a buy rating and yet when we enter the analyst estimates and balance sheet data, we still get to double-digit upside. The company is something between a hold and a speculative buy, I would say. Currently, with the downward pressure on Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. stock and the sobering Q3 performance and Q4 guidance, I would put a Hold rating while also noting that the company's stock price is so low that taking a speculative position could also pay off in the longer term.