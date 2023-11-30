Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Otter Tail: The Tail Wagging The Company

Nov. 30, 2023 10:18 AM ETOtter Tail Corporation (OTTR)D, DUK
CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Otter Tail is a regulated utility serving Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota with decent growth and stable margins.
  • The company's plastics business experienced significant revenue growth and margin expansion due to unique market conditions in 2021.
  • In my view, the stock is not properly discounting a true normalization of earnings, and a target price closer to $50 is more reasonable.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Catalyst Hedge Investing. Learn More »

Stacked Water And Sewer Pipe On New Road Construction Site

kozmoat98/iStock via Getty Images

Basic Thesis:

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is a regulated utility serving Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. It also owns a manufacturing and plastics business. The utility is a perfectly fine operation. Decent growth and stable margins with a

My new investment group, Catalyst Hedge Investing, is live. The launch has been terrific. There are still generous introductory prices for early subscribers that will continue for the life of your subscription. Come join the fun!

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
9.76K Followers

Cashfow Hunter has over 25 years of experience in the markets, with nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. His experience investing in debt and equity markets gives him unique insights into markets. He successfully predicted the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank. He has degrees from Wharton and MIT.

He leads the investing group Catalyst Hedge Investing, in which he shares his best long and short ideas. He looks for investment ideas with asymmetric risk/reward and a clear catalyst. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of OTTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OTTR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OTTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OTTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.