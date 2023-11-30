Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 30, 2023 9:26 AM ETBurning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.47K Followers

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 30, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yusheng Han - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Leo Li - CFO

Joe Zhang - CTO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as will, expect, anticipate, future, intends, plans, believes, estimates, target, confident and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock's beliefs and expectations are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock's control.

Yusheng Han

Yes. Is it my turn? Well, this is Yusheng Han from Burning Rock, I'm the CEO and Founder. And today, we also have our CFO, Leo Li, and our CTO, Joe Zhang online. And today, we have a brief introduction of recent progress, and then I will hand over to Leo talking about the financials. And then Joe talking about our pipeline programs.

So let's turn to Page 3, which shows what Burning Rock doing and we started from therapy selection and expect to expand it to early detection, MRD and biopharma business. And so far, that's our business construction.

And let's turn to Page 4, which is the page that I think most of the investors care about most, that's about breakeven. And we set a goal to breakeven in terms of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BNR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BNR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.