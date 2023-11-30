Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Duopoly Battle: UPS Vs. FedEx - Which Stock Is The Better Buy Now?

Nov. 30, 2023 5:00 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX), UPSAMZN
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.23K Followers

Summary

  • UPS lowered guidance and saw a decline in financials, while FedEx fared better and raised their guidance.
  • FedEx has shown stronger dividend growth compared to UPS over the past 5 years.
  • Both companies have strong balance sheets and are focusing on optimizing growth, but face competition from Amazon.
  • UPS made recent acquisitions into healthcare logistics while FDX continues to expand their My FedEx rewards outside of the U.S. into more than 30 additional countries.
  • I expect both companies to post better numbers in their upcoming quarters due to the upcoming holiday season.

Shipping

400tmax

Introduction

Who here doesn't love a good duopoly battle? Two different companies that essentially do the same thing going toe to toe. I recently wrote an article pitting two other duopolies against each other Home Depot vs Lowe's. Both

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.23K Followers
Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FDX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FDX
--
UPS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.