Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Salesforce Earnings Reaction Tells You The Bull Is Real

Nov. 30, 2023 10:48 AM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)
Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Salesforce stock jumped around 10% after reporting solid, if unexceptional, results, suggesting we have a real-life bull market on our hands here.
  • We believe the stock has the potential to reach new all-time highs if it can hold above $250/share.
  • We take a look at financial fundamentals and stock technicals below.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Growth Investor Pro. Learn More »
A Pineywoods Bull Head, Face and Horns Closeup Black & White

Mike Hansen

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer

GET INSTITUTIONAL GRADE BUYSIDE RESEARCH FROM CESTRIAN CAPITAL RESEARCH

We provide investment research prepared to institutional investor quality, presented in a way anyone can understand.  Our work allows you to make sense of company fundamentals and stock technicals without resort to jargon or esoterica. We offer Free, Basic and Full membership tiers in our "Growth Investor Pro" service here on Seeking Alpha.  Join us! Click HERE to learn more.


This article was written by

Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
15.73K Followers

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. is an independent, SEC-regulated investment research business led by CEO Alex King. Alex is a professional investor with 3 decades of experience. Cestrian specializes in covering growth stocks, index ETFs and index options, long-run investing, swing trading and risk management via hedging.

Alex runs the investing group Growth Investor Pro. Features of the full service include: , real-time trade alerts in covered stocks or ETFs, a vibrant and welcome community chatroom, access to all covered stock ratings and charts, as well as access to Alex and his team for questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal accounts hold long positions in CRM

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CRM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.