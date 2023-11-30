atakan

We wrote about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in 2021 & 2022 where on both occasions, we were bullish on the stock. Although the stock has predominately traded sideways over the past 22 months, a long investment since our last commentary (January '24) still has returned approximately +4%, better than the S&P500 (-4%) over the same timeframe.

A rock-solid dividend, sound profitability, and an attractive valuation were the predominant reasons why we were bullish in the past and nothing has really changed in this regard. In the company's most recent third quarter, for example, we witnessed a combined ratio of 92.7% as weather-related losses including catastrophes were primarily kept at bay. The breakdown with respect to the two segments was a combined ratio of 88.2% on the insurance side & a combined ratio of 92.7% in the reinsurance segment. These encouraging trends led to operating earnings per share of $2.34 and a growing return on equity which we will delve into later in the article.

Furthermore, the technicals have been clearly demonstrating how investors continue to be attracted to AXIS Capital at current prices. As we see below, shares continue to print higher lows with buying volume continuing to go from strength to strength. This is due to how investors view the positive relationship between AXIS' current profitability & valuation trends which continue to stack up as we learn below.

AXS Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Return On Equity

Return on equity measures the profitability of AXS as opposed to its equity. In the insurance space, it is a key indicator as one can quickly see whether the company's returns are covering the cost of the company's capital & equity. The higher the spread between the cost of equity (which usually comes in higher than the cost of capital) & the return on equity, the more profitable the outfit is overall. Axis Capital's cost of equity is defined as the minimum return shareholders demand for owning the stock so it is a crucial metric, especially in a rising interest rate environment. To calculate the 'cost of equity', we use the following formula.

Cost of equity = Risk-Free Rate + (Beta) x (Equity Risk Premium)

where we use the 10-year US treasury bond as our risk-free rate & a third-party calculation (Damodaran current equity risk premium) for our 'Equity Risk Premium'. Plugging our numbers into the formula, we get a cost of equity for Axis of 8.42%.

Now, net income in the recent third quarter came in at $188.1 million with shareholder equity arriving at $5.033 billion. This means ROE for the quarter comes in at 3.74%. When we annualize this number over four quarters, we get an adjusted ROE of 14.95% which is obviously well above the company's cost of equity. Furthermore, we believe the almost 15% ROE estimate is a true reflection of Axis' profitability given how forward-looking EPS estimates & revisions have trended in recent times. Robust bottom-line growth should only continue the company's ROE trend as we see below.

ROE Growth in Axis Capital (Seeking Alpha) AXS Consensus EPS Revision Trend (Seeking Alpha)

Furthermore, the return on equity profitability metric is an excellent way to compare Axis with its peers. Although the likes of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) & RLI Corp. (RLI) currently are reporting 12.9% & 21.4% off their equity, both companies are significantly more expensive than Axis as we see below.

Valuation

Book value per share is a good indicator of an insurance company's value as we immediately see if there would be value in the firm if assets were completely stripped from the balance sheet today. The $550 million of preferred stock on Axis' balance sheet should be removed from the calculation as preferred owners get compensated before ordinary shareholders in the event of complete liquidation. Therefore if we divide common equity of $4.483 billion by the current number of shares outstanding (85.24 million), we get a book value per share of $64.52. Therefore, given Axis' current share price comes in at $55.52, we deem the stock undervalued at present. This is also confirmed by comparing book values among Axis' peers in that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) & RLI Corp. (RLI) as mentioned earlier both have book values per share of $40.35 & $28.47 respectively. Both of these book values come in substantially lower than their prevailing share prices which again shows how Axis Capital is undervalued in the property & casualty insurance industry.

Conclusion

Therefore to sum up, given Axis Capital's encouraging technicals, growing profitability through its ROE, and low valuation, we see higher prices on the horizon for the insurance provider. All the while, shareholders can continue to avail of the 3%+ dividend yield which is well covered and continues to grow. We look forward to continued coverage.