Sergii Zhmurchak/iStock via Getty Images

Back in March, I thought SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) looked well positioned to benefit from a solar push in Europe as the region tried to become less reliant on Russian natural gas following the outbreak of the Ukraine-Russia war. That thesis has not played out, with the stock down nearly -75% since then and over -50% since August when I thought a sell-off in the stock created a long-term opportunity. Let’s catch up on SEDG’s most recent results reported earlier this month and what went wrong.

Company Profile

As a quick reminder, SEDG provides direct current (DC) optimized inverters that are used in the solar industry. The company also sells energy storage systems, home backup systems, electric vehicle components & charging capabilities, home energy management systems, grid services & virtual power plants, and lithium-ion batteries. Nearly 75% of its sales last year came from inverters and power optimizers.

Q3 Results

For Q3, SEDG reported a -13% decline in sales to $725.3 million. The consensus was for sales of $724.5 million. Revenue for its solar segment dipped -14% year over year to $676.4 million, and was down -29% sequentially.

The company shipped 274,000 inverters and 3.3 million power optimizers, down from 335,000 inverters and 5.5 million power optimizers in Q2. It also shipped 121 MWh of residential batteries in the quarter, down from 269 MWh in Q2.

Europe, which has been SEDG’s growth driver, saw solar revenue fall -12% to $419.2 million. Sequentially, European solar revenue plunged -39%, with Germany dropping -43% growth, the Netherlands -40%, the U.K. -41%, and Poland with a -67% quarter-over-quarter decrease. France revenue grew 37% sequentially, while Switzerland revenue rose 11%.

U.S. solar revenue saw sales down -22% year over year and were flattish sequentially to $195.7 million. Rest of World solar revenue, meanwhile, was flattish year over year to $61.5 million. Quarter over quarter, ROW solar revenue fell -3%.

Adjusted gross margin crumbled -1,650 basis points year over year to 20.8%. They were down -1,190 bps sequentially. Adjusted gross margins for its solar segment were 24.0%, down -430bps year over year and -1,070bps sequentially.

Adjusted EPS came in at -55 cents, well below analyst estimates of -34 cents. Adjusted EPS was 91 cents a year ago.

The company had $40.6 million in operating cash flow. It ended the quarter with nearly $402 million in net cash on the balance sheet, and $831.4 million when including long-term marketable securities.

For Q4, the company forecast revenue of between $300 million and $350 million. The consensus at the time was for revenue of $1.05 billion. Revenue from its solar segment is projected to be between $275-320 million.

SEDG is projecting overall adjusted gross margins of 5-8%. Adjusted gross margins for its solar segment are expected to be between 7-10%.

Commenting on the current market on its Q3 call, CEO Zvi Lando said:

“During 2022, and in particular, the second half of 2022, our industry went through an unprecedented surge in demand, which we attributed to geopolitical and other reasons discussed in our prior calls. Indicators in the beginning of 2023, where that demand would continue to increase this year, in particular in Europe. This led to a buildup of significant backlog for our products, in particular, because at the time, we faced operational challenges to supply over demand. Specifically, this was related to 3-phase commercial inverters that were in high demand and low supply in the late part of 2022 and our supply improved dramatically in early 2023. Additionally, in early 2023, we released in Europe a differentiated 3-phase residential offering of a backup invertor and battery, which our customers were waiting for and excited to adopt. As a result of these factors, our shipments in the first half of 2023 were at record levels and we were in the process of increasing capacity to meet the elevated channel demand. However, market demand began to slow in the third quarter and distributors began to experience financial challenges. As a result, we received a large amount of requests to cancel or push out orders. We should note that while these orders are technically binding on our distributors, the nature of our relationship with these customers is such that we accommodated most of these requests. As a result, our third quarter revenue and fourth quarter expected revenues are significantly lower than our run rate in recent quarters, while the infrastructure we built to support the anticipated sales growth has created a burden that is putting pressure on our margins in the near term.”

While SEDG’s Q3 results were not particularly good, which wasn’t a surprise given the channel inventory issues it discussed on its Q2 call, the absolutely abysmal Q4 guidance is pretty shocking. Demand for its products has just fallen off a cliff in Europe, and with its infrastructure built to support much greater sales, this is set to hammer gross margins. This is one of the ugliest guides you'll see company forecast.

The company expects to get to more normalized levels of revenue and margins in 2-3 quarters if it can sell-through $600-700 million a quarter. At this point, though, that’s a big if, as the company's management has lost credibility in my opinion. So we’ll have to wait and see if it can get to that sell-through in the current environment, especially if the macro gets worse.

Valuation

SEDG stock currently trades at 10.4x 2023 EBITDA estimates of $348.1 million. Based on the 2024 consensus projecting EBITDA of $238.8 billion, it trades at 15.1x multiple. Based on 2025 EBITDA estimates of $606.9 million, it trades at 5.9x.

On a P/E basis, the stock trades at an under 20x forward P/E ratio. The current consensus is that the company will generate EPS of $3.89 in 2023. For 2024, it is projected to produce EPS of $2.47, which would be good for a P/E of 31x based on 2024 estimate. Based on 2025 estimates of $7.53, it trades at 10.2x.

The company is projected to see revenue fall by -4% in 2023, compared to 69% growth in 2022. For 2024, sales growth is forecast to drop nearly 11% before surging 32% in 2025.

The company continues to trade at discount to ENPH, which trades at over 18x 2024 EBITDA estimates.

At this point, I’d put a pretty wide valuation range on SEDG given the uncertainty in the business. This would range from $55 on the low-end, which is about 10x 2024 EBITDA, to $120, which is 10x 2025 EBITDA estimates. That puts the mid-point at $87.50.

Conclusion

When I placed a “Buy” rating on SEDG, I expected its strong momentum to continue in Europe following the outbreak of the Ukraine-Russia was, as European countries looked to quickly wean themselves off Russian natural gas, with whom they were dependent on. It seemed like a solid thesis and early signs showed this was occurring. However, this led to more competition while at the same time it appears the demand was more a pull forward than a demand increase. Together, that turned out to be a bad combination.

Ultimately, this led me to be wrong on the stock and instead of a growth story, it turned into a declining revenue and margin erosion story, crashing the stock in the process. It appears how quickly this unraveled caught management off guard as well, as SEDG’s CFO was buying shares on the open market at around $180 in August.

The long-term opportunity for SEDG remains at this point, but right now the company and state of the market are in a bit of a mess. On the bright side, its balance sheet is in really good shape and cash outflows have been kept to a minimum. Owners of the stock in taxable accounts can look to tax-loss sell and revisit later or hold on for a potential turnaround. However, how much the long-term outlook for the company and market has changed is a bit cloudy at this point. As such, I will take the stock down to “Hold,” while admitting this was a bad mistake.