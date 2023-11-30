Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AIF: A Strong 11.8%-Yielding Loan CEF Performer

Nov. 30, 2023 11:15 AM ET
ADS Analytics
Summary

  • The Fed's rate hikes have benefitted loan funds like the Apollo Tactical Income Fund.
  • AIF is a diversified credit CEF with a focus on floating-rate first-lien loans and has a current yield of 11.8% and a 12.6% discount.
  • The proposed merger between AIF and BDC MidCap Financial Investment Corp. is not attractive for AIF shareholders due to several downsides and increased fees.
Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market

Darren415

The Fed's aggressive series of rate hikes has generated a lot of volatility across markets. One of the few beneficiaries of this development have been loan funds such as the CEF Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) which

Comments (2)

c
cjk420
Today, 11:54 AM
Thanks - I plan to vote NO.
Also I like monthly distributions. MFIC obviously pays quarterly.
P
Post Production
Today, 11:32 AM
GREAT article!
You nailed it:
"Another important point is that with the merger, AIF investors will go from one of the best loan CEF performers to a sub-par BDC."
My thoughts exactly! As soon as I read about this ridiculous proposed merger, I immediately bailed on a fairly large and growing position I was happy to maintain in AIF. Hopefully, shareholders will reject this, at which time, I will certainly consider getting back in.
