Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Valens Semiconductor: Growing Market Serves As Catalyst For Explosive Growth, 150%+ Upside Potential

Nov. 30, 2023 11:15 AM ETValens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN)
Alessandro Villadei profile picture
Alessandro Villadei
48 Followers

Summary

  • Valens has growth opportunities in the automotive industry with the introduction of new chips and in the audio-video industry with new applications and markets.
  • As Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) prioritize efficiency, Valens' chips can handle increasing data loads with no latency issues. In high-stress conditions where gigabytes surge, Valens' technology demonstrates superiority, mitigating noise.
  • Valens' Current Valuation is extremely cheap. Trading at just 1.9X 2026 EBITDA.

Autonomous driving technology and automobile semiconductor chip shortage concept 3D graphics

artplus

In June 2022, I published my first article on Valens (NYSE:VLN). The stock was trading at $3.11 at the time, and over the next six months it increased by around 90% before falling back down, primarily due to deteriorating conditions in the

This article was written by

Alessandro Villadei profile picture
Alessandro Villadei
48 Followers
villadei.alessandro@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VLN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained in this report shall not be intended as, or understood to be financial advice. I am not a financial advisor. Please conduct your own due diligence before investing. Investing entails a serious amount of risks and you may loose all of your investment. While every effort has been made to make sure that statements contained in this report are accurate, all estimates, projections, expressions of opinion and other subjective judgments contained herein are based on assumptions and must not be interpreted as a delineation that the events or scenarios contained in the report will occur. I expressly recommend you seek professional financial advise before investing. I am long both VLN stock and warrants.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VLN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VLN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VLN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.