General Motors: $10B Share Repurchase Program In Focus

Envision Research
Summary

  • General Motors announced a $10 billion accelerated share repurchase program as part of its recent financial update.
  • The program dwarfs all previous repurchase activities. I'm concerned about the company's capital allocation priorities.
  • GM already is facing headwinds and intensifying competition pressure.
  • Reducing debt and investing in new technologies should take higher priority, in my mind.
General Motors Lowers Its Growth Expectations Amid Steel And Aluminum Tariffs

Justin Sullivan

Contextualizing the $10 accelerated share repurchase program

General Motors (NYSE:GM) just provided a financial update. A key component of the update involves a $10B accelerated share repurchase program. Other updates are relatively minor or routine in my

Envision Research
Comments (3)

RickJensen
Today, 11:48 AM
This is yet Mary making another grossly ignorant move.
I just added it up and gm has spent 25B on buybacks. They are only worth 43B.
And why should yet another burst of wasted cash to support a fundamentally horribly run company, change anything.
They already spent 25B not including this and two weeks ago, they went down to 26 and that is way below the IPO.
She's wasting money to support the PPS, not spending it to support the company moving into EVs. And she still insists on wasting capital on Cruise.

This will not end well.
RobinAA
Today, 11:27 AM
Not a good strategic move. Looks like the UAW chants were correct. Makes GM look like an evil empire out to hurt the "little guy".
SUE2
Today, 11:42 AM
@RobinAA Evil of me perhaps. I've held GM for a while-years. Other than dividends-I do not drip, after yesterday it is worth slightly more than I paid for it. That does not count loss of real value due to inflation. I do not run GM. The union etc. Evil of me? There are a lot of better places I could have, should have, might have put MY money. Who actually runs the company the union? My opinion the government should not be running, forcing businesses to ...................
