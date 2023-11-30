PDD Holdings: Another Home Run

georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) and its blockbuster app Temu are expanding rapidly in the massive e-commerce market in the U.S., Europe, and other areas. Meanwhile, Temu's sister platform, Pinduoduo, continues to grow on its home turf in China, powering PDD's exceptional international growth and enabling it to crush revenue and earnings estimates (three consecutive blockbuster quarters).

I recently used Temu (accidentally). Actually, my wife showed me the app. At first, I was skeptical because I had a negative experience with Alibaba's AliExpress (BABA). However, Temu was different. Aside from the endless amount of cheap stuff from China, something about the user-friendliness of the Temu app is very appealing. The technology behind the app is highly intuitive, making online shopping quick, easy, inexpensive, and an overall positive experience. We ordered some stuff for the house and the kids, and after all, who doesn't like to save a few bucks?

I know I'm not alone because PDD recently reported another stellar quarter. PDD's growth is phenomenal, and earnings were much better than expected again. The stock surged by 18% following its excellent earnings announcement. However, PDD remains cheap relative to its growth rate and earnings potential. Moreover, PDD should continue surpassing analysts' sales and EPS estimates. Therefore, PDD's stock could continue moving considerably higher in future years.

I've held PDD shares for several quarters now, since about mid-2022. Aside from the "China noise," I'm happy with the stock's performance (Up 133% in six months). I have a new favorite Chinese company, and I plan on holding PDD long-term due to its remarkable momentum, long growth runway, and significant earnings power.

The Technical Image

While PDD is overbought in the near term, it's for a good reason. Therefore, we could see the stock trade sideways before moving higher again soon. At 83, the RSI is quite elevated, and we could see a retreat to around the $120-130 support range. Nonetheless, the technical image remains constructive, implying PDD stock can continue appreciating in the intermediate and long term.

Another Blowout Quarter

PDD reported EPADS of $1.55, $0.39 above the consensus estimates. Moreover, the company reported $9.44 billion in revenues, a remarkable 94% YoY increase. Revenues were $2.02 billion above consensus estimates, illustrating a 27% beat rate. We also saw a considerable 34% beat on the earnings side. This is the third consecutive earnings announcement that PDD has smashed out of the ballpark.

TTM consensus estimates were for $4.07, but PDD earned $5.26, a 29% beat rate. 2024 consensus estimates are for $6.55, and if we add a modest 15% beat rate, PDD could earn around $7.50 instead. This dynamic implies that PDD is trading around 18.7 times next year's earnings estimates, which is inexpensive for a company in PDD's spot. Given its robust momentum and significant earnings power, PDD's forward P/E multiple could expand toward the 22-25 range or higher as we advance.

PDD's sales growth should remain solid, increasing by double digits in future years. Also, robust sales growth in the next several years could boost PDD's earnings more than expected. Therefore, we could continue seeing outperformance, which should reflect positively on PDD's stock price.

What's Special About the Temu App

PDD's Temu app had over 130 million downloads in less than a year (as of July 2023). Consumers downloaded Temu a staggering 30 million times in July alone. Temu now sits as the number one downloaded shopping app in the US in both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It's estimated that Temu receives around 287 million visits per month and is now ranked as the sixth largest marketplace website in the U.S. Temu benefits from sourcing products directly from Chinese manufacturers, enabling it to sell many valuable things at huge discounts. While the quality of some products may be questionable, many consumers are willing to take the risk due to the low prices.

While Temu's annual revenues are estimated at $6 billion, the company's parent company, PDD Holdings, should rake in about $33B this year. This dynamic is possible because PDD operates a much more significant sister platform, Pinduoduo, in China. Pinduoduo is an e-commerce giant in China, and both platforms provide considerable growth for PDD holdings.

Moreover, Pinduoduo is highly profitable, enabling PDD Holdings to invest heavily in Temu's development. This dynamic should lead to increased growth and expanding profitability. PDD has penetrated the Western market far more successfully than its competitors like Alibaba ever have. PDD's sales per user in the U.S. and Europe should continue increasing in future years, leading to better-than-anticipated earnings for PDD.

PDD Revenues Should Continue Surging

PDD's revenues should be around $33B this year, with revenue growth expected to persist at about 20-40%. This dynamic should significantly expand PDD's global market share, leading to increased profitability and a substantially higher stock price in the coming years.

Where PDD's stock could be in the future:

Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenue Bs $45 $60 $75 $92 $110 $130 $150 Revenue growth 36% 33% 25% 22% 20% 18% 15% EPS $7.50 $10 $12 $14.64 $17.57 $20.73 $24 EPS growth 25% 33% 20% 22% 20% 18% 16% Forward P/E 24 25 26 27 26 25 24 Stock price $240 $300 $380 $446 $539 $600 $655 Click to enlarge

Risks to PDD

Despite my bullish projections, PDD faces several risks. The primary risk is competition from U.S. e-commerce giants like Amazon, Walmart, and others. Also, PDD faces competition from Alibaba, JD.com, and other e-commerce platforms at home in China. Also, there are concerns with some product quality and even safety issues, which could become headaches for the company and its shareholders. There is also the increased risk due to geopolitical factors, as PDD is a Chinese company. Ultimately, PDD's growth could slow more than expected, and profitability could fall short of estimates. This dynamic could result in slower-than-expected share price appreciation or negatively impact the stock price in future years. Investors should examine these and other risks before investing in PDD's stock.