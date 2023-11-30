PDD Holdings: Another Home Run
Summary
- PDD Holdings and its app Temu are experiencing phenomenal growth, with earnings surpassing expectations and the stock surging by 18%.
- The Temu app is highly intuitive and user-friendly, offering quick, easy, and inexpensive online shopping experiences.
- PDD's revenues are expected to continue increasing, with estimates of around $33 billion this year and potential for significant market share expansion.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Financial Prophet get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) and its blockbuster app Temu are expanding rapidly in the massive e-commerce market in the U.S., Europe, and other areas. Meanwhile, Temu's sister platform, Pinduoduo, continues to grow on its home turf in China, powering PDD's exceptional international growth and enabling it to crush revenue and earnings estimates (three consecutive blockbuster quarters).
I recently used Temu (accidentally). Actually, my wife showed me the app. At first, I was skeptical because I had a negative experience with Alibaba's AliExpress (BABA). However, Temu was different. Aside from the endless amount of cheap stuff from China, something about the user-friendliness of the Temu app is very appealing. The technology behind the app is highly intuitive, making online shopping quick, easy, inexpensive, and an overall positive experience. We ordered some stuff for the house and the kids, and after all, who doesn't like to save a few bucks?
I know I'm not alone because PDD recently reported another stellar quarter. PDD's growth is phenomenal, and earnings were much better than expected again. The stock surged by 18% following its excellent earnings announcement. However, PDD remains cheap relative to its growth rate and earnings potential. Moreover, PDD should continue surpassing analysts' sales and EPS estimates. Therefore, PDD's stock could continue moving considerably higher in future years.
I've held PDD shares for several quarters now, since about mid-2022. Aside from the "China noise," I'm happy with the stock's performance (Up 133% in six months). I have a new favorite Chinese company, and I plan on holding PDD long-term due to its remarkable momentum, long growth runway, and significant earnings power.
The Technical Image
While PDD is overbought in the near term, it's for a good reason. Therefore, we could see the stock trade sideways before moving higher again soon. At 83, the RSI is quite elevated, and we could see a retreat to around the $120-130 support range. Nonetheless, the technical image remains constructive, implying PDD stock can continue appreciating in the intermediate and long term.
Another Blowout Quarter
PDD reported EPADS of $1.55, $0.39 above the consensus estimates. Moreover, the company reported $9.44 billion in revenues, a remarkable 94% YoY increase. Revenues were $2.02 billion above consensus estimates, illustrating a 27% beat rate. We also saw a considerable 34% beat on the earnings side. This is the third consecutive earnings announcement that PDD has smashed out of the ballpark.
TTM consensus estimates were for $4.07, but PDD earned $5.26, a 29% beat rate. 2024 consensus estimates are for $6.55, and if we add a modest 15% beat rate, PDD could earn around $7.50 instead. This dynamic implies that PDD is trading around 18.7 times next year's earnings estimates, which is inexpensive for a company in PDD's spot. Given its robust momentum and significant earnings power, PDD's forward P/E multiple could expand toward the 22-25 range or higher as we advance.
PDD's sales growth should remain solid, increasing by double digits in future years. Also, robust sales growth in the next several years could boost PDD's earnings more than expected. Therefore, we could continue seeing outperformance, which should reflect positively on PDD's stock price.
What's Special About the Temu App
PDD's Temu app had over 130 million downloads in less than a year (as of July 2023). Consumers downloaded Temu a staggering 30 million times in July alone. Temu now sits as the number one downloaded shopping app in the US in both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It's estimated that Temu receives around 287 million visits per month and is now ranked as the sixth largest marketplace website in the U.S. Temu benefits from sourcing products directly from Chinese manufacturers, enabling it to sell many valuable things at huge discounts. While the quality of some products may be questionable, many consumers are willing to take the risk due to the low prices.
While Temu's annual revenues are estimated at $6 billion, the company's parent company, PDD Holdings, should rake in about $33B this year. This dynamic is possible because PDD operates a much more significant sister platform, Pinduoduo, in China. Pinduoduo is an e-commerce giant in China, and both platforms provide considerable growth for PDD holdings.
Moreover, Pinduoduo is highly profitable, enabling PDD Holdings to invest heavily in Temu's development. This dynamic should lead to increased growth and expanding profitability. PDD has penetrated the Western market far more successfully than its competitors like Alibaba ever have. PDD's sales per user in the U.S. and Europe should continue increasing in future years, leading to better-than-anticipated earnings for PDD.
PDD Revenues Should Continue Surging
PDD's revenues should be around $33B this year, with revenue growth expected to persist at about 20-40%. This dynamic should significantly expand PDD's global market share, leading to increased profitability and a substantially higher stock price in the coming years.
Where PDD's stock could be in the future:
|Year
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|2030
|Revenue Bs
|$45
|$60
|$75
|$92
|$110
|$130
|$150
|Revenue growth
|36%
|33%
|25%
|22%
|20%
|18%
|15%
|EPS
|$7.50
|$10
|$12
|$14.64
|$17.57
|$20.73
|$24
|EPS growth
|25%
|33%
|20%
|22%
|20%
|18%
|16%
|Forward P/E
|24
|25
|26
|27
|26
|25
|24
|Stock price
|$240
|$300
|$380
|$446
|$539
|$600
|$655
Source: The Financial Prophet
Risks to PDD
Despite my bullish projections, PDD faces several risks. The primary risk is competition from U.S. e-commerce giants like Amazon, Walmart, and others. Also, PDD faces competition from Alibaba, JD.com, and other e-commerce platforms at home in China. Also, there are concerns with some product quality and even safety issues, which could become headaches for the company and its shareholders. There is also the increased risk due to geopolitical factors, as PDD is a Chinese company. Ultimately, PDD's growth could slow more than expected, and profitability could fall short of estimates. This dynamic could result in slower-than-expected share price appreciation or negatively impact the stock price in future years. Investors should examine these and other risks before investing in PDD's stock.
Are You Getting The Returns You Want?
- Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2022 17% return), and achieve optimal results in any market.
- The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
- Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.
All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500
Don't Wait! Unlock Your Financial Prophet!
Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!
This article was written by
Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I manage a diversified long portfolio with hedges.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments