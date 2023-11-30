Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
STAG Industrial: An Acquisition-Hungry Industrial Powerhouse Set For Growth

Nov. 30, 2023
On the Pulse
  • STAG Industrial is a well-managed industrial real estate investment trust with over 100 million square feet of real estate.
  • The trust has outsized exposure to the eCommerce sector, which supports strong rental growth.
  • Despite high interest rates, STAG Industrial continues to acquire new properties and has a high occupancy rate of 98%.

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) is an industrial properties-focused real estate investment trust that owns more than 100 million square feet of real estate.

The trust is well-managed and profits from strong fundamentals in the industrial real estate sector

On the Pulse
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STAG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

