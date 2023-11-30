Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seanergy Maritime: New 52-Week Highs After Epic Rally In Capesize Charter Rates

Nov. 30, 2023 11:43 AM ETSeanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)CMRE, DAC
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Shares of dry bulk shipper Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. are trading at 52-week highs following an epic rally in the Baltic Capesize Index.
  • Timely delivery of a Newcastlemax carrier should help the company outperforming Q4 consensus expectations with adjusted EBITDA likely do more than double on a sequential basis.
  • Almost equally important, FFA rates for the seasonally weak first quarter have also been increasing in recent weeks.
  • With marginal near-term fleet growth and stricter environmental regulations kicking in next year, the setup for 2024 looks promising.
  • While I wouldn't chase Seanergy Maritime Holdings' stock following the most recent rally, investors should consider scaling into the shares on potential weakness following a likely near-term decline in charter rates.
Cranes Unloading Cargo from a Bulk Carrier Ship at Port

CloudVisual

Note:

I have previously covered Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Thursday, shares of dry bulk shipper Seanergy Maritime Holdings ("Seanergy" or "Seanergy Maritime") marked new 52-week highs

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.83K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

