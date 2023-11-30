Thanakorn Lappattaranan/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle seeks to track the investment results of the ICE Short US Treasury Securities Index, which is composed of U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of one year or less.

SHV is a proper cash parking vehicle, being composed entirely by U.S. Treasury and T-Bill securities, thus benefiting from a AAA rating and the cash flows provided by the underlying securities. Despite recently lowering the outlook for the U.S. sovereign rating, Moody's still has a AAA rating for the debt, the only rating agency to do so:

Debt Rating (Moody's)

Even if Moody's ultimately downgrades the U.S. to AA+, it would not matter much since the treasuries market is the largest and most liquid in the world, with no other jurisdiction being able to claim a similar dynamic any time soon.

SHV has a 0.28 years duration, and benefits from the rich yields offered by the front end of the yield curve:

SHV Analytics (Fund Fact Sheet)

With a 30-day SEC yield above 5%, the fund offers a low volatility and an attractive yield for a cash parking vehicle. We have recently seen a flurry of fund issuances which piggyback off portfolios holding treasuries to layer in additional risk factors in order to juice-up yields. Those types of vehicles are not cash parking funds, and they should be fully researched and understood in various risk scenarios.

SHV is exactly what a retail investor should expect. A fund offering the equivalent duration of a four month T-Bill, with the safety and liquidity of a collateral pool entirely composed of government securities. If the market tanks, SHV will fully hold its value, allowing investors to deploy their capital where they see fit by keeping a constant NAV.

Volatility - There is none

When analyzing a fund, an investor needs to first identify the risk factors that drive returns and then look at the volatility associated with the respective instrument. Given the low duration exhibited by SHV, we would not expect to see any volatility here, even though rates moved significantly higher in 2023:

Risk (Seeking Alpha)

On the Seeking Alpha platform, an investor can go to the 'Risk' tab and find the associated volatility data for any ETF. In our case we can see the type of figures we were expecting, namely very low. With a 0.47% standard deviation and a 0.54% annualized volatility, the fund does exactly what a cash parking vehicle is supposed to, namely provide safe, low volatility total returns.

Looking at the fund's total returns, we get a similar picture:

Data by YCharts

We are comparing SHV here with a number of similar vehicles, namely the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) and the Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL).

Where are rates going next, and what is the outlook for SHV?

With the Fed done hiking, the question on everybody's mind is around the timing for the first cut. Bill Ackman, a legendary investor, is now betting that the Fed is going to cut as soon as the first quarter. The market however is telling us a different story:

Meeting Probabilities (CME)

The futures market is telling us the Fed will start cutting in May by 25 bps first, with 100 bps of cuts priced in for 2024.

SHV is an automatic way to roll 4-month T-Bills, thus will always capture the front end of the curve. If the Fed cuts, SHV will exhibit a lower yield, with a small 4-month lag. Under current market pricing, expect the front end of the curve to move lower next year, and thus SHV's yield to decrease. Its purpose and lack of volatility will not disappear, however.

A retail investor needs to understand that the lack of duration is like a double-edged sword - on one end SHV has a very low volatility and has followed the front end higher in 2023, but there is no 'locking-in' of higher yields here as you would do with a 5-year duration fund. If Fed Funds move lower, SHV will follow suit.

Best way to utilize SHV

SHV is a true tried and tested cash parking vehicle, and an investor who wants to decrease the risk in their portfolios by increasing cash versus equities or fixed income should increase the allocation to SHV. Having been 100% in SHV since the start of the year would have netted an investor a 4.5% return, a fairly attractive figure when looking at other asset classes outside the 'Magnificent 7'.

The main differentiator here is the ability of the fund to hold its NAV, even in a significant market crash. If, theoretically, the S&P 500 crashes -20% tomorrow, SHV's NAV will be unchanged, and in fact it might record a slight bump-up from lower rates.

Conclusion

SHV is a fixed income ETF. The fund follows the front end of the U.S. yield curve via a portfolio of T-Bills and Treasuries. With a low 0.28 years duration, the fund represents a stable way to clip yields in excess of 5%, and represents a fund based method of rolling four months T-Bills. There are no additional risk factors here, and the vehicle duration and volatility have been non-existent, all while generating a total return of 4.5% in 2023 so far. SHV is best utilized as a tool to generate yield for the capital that is set aside when reducing risks in other corners of an investor's portfolios. We are a buy for this ETF which does exactly what it is supposed to with a modest 0.15% fee.