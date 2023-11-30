Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

While Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) has a lot of promise with artificial intelligence, or AI, chips, the stock is currently valued as if the business is already ramping up. The hot IPO initially cooled off, but the market has now jumped back on the stock. My investment thesis remains ultra Bearish on the stock after irrational buying of ARM following the first quarterly report as a public company.

Source: Finviz

AI Licensing Bump

A big key to new IPOs is to see quarterly results and evaluate the executives' view of future results. Some executives are conservative, and some are overly aggressive with irresponsible promises.

ARM came into the FQ2'24 earnings report for the quarter ending in September with low expectations for revenue growth. The company has seen royalty growth dip due to weakness with ARM-based chips focused on the weak smartphone market basically peaking at 7.8 billion in FQ4'22.

The chip company smashed FQ2 revenue estimates by over $60 million, hitting $806 million. Revenues jumped 28% YoY, but key royalty revenues were actually down 5%.

Source: ARM Holdings FQ2'24 presentation

ARM guided to FQ3 revenues of only $720 to $800 million. The FY24 revenues guidance of $2.96 to $3.08 billion led to consensus analyst estimates around $780 million for FQ4 after $760 million in FQ3.

All of the revenue gains in the last quarter were in the license segment due to AI deals. The big AI deals were presumably with some of the major companies announcing ARM-based AI capable products, including Google (GOOG), Meta Platforms (META), Nvidia (NVDA) and Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF).

A prime example with the issue of evaluating management commentary was the discussion regarding the 2H'24 revenue breakdown for the different categories. The CEO suggested a 50/50 split with the royalty business leading towards 10% growth by FQ4, but these numbers don't add up.

The company guided to FQ3 revenues of only $720 to $800 million versus the $724 million generated last year. A mid-single digit revenue growth rate for royalty revenues leads to revenues of ~$445 million. The license business would only produce quarterly revenues of just $275 million to match the lower target and $320 million to hit the consensus target.

The CEO talked excessively about some large license deals, especially in FQ4. The guidance would support just $355 million in license revenues at the top end of FQ3 estimates, while analysts are only forecasting what would amount to $320 million in license revenue, hardly up from last year.

Now, the FQ4'23 revenues were weak at just $633 million last year, so ARM could generate some solid growth without even approaching the $806 million in revenues for the just reported quarter. Analysts are forecasting ~23% growth in the March quarter.

A big issue with the license deals is that ~50% of the deal value is recognized on signature leading to lumpy revenue. A lot of the big deals signed in the last quarter aren't going to lead to higher revenue in the future. ARM only reports an annualized contract value of $1.1 billion the last quarter, up just slightly from the level reported last FQ2.

Priced For Perfection

ARM now has a market cap of $62.5 billion for a business unlikely to generate $800 million in quarterly sales. The company does have a strong profit picture due to the license/royalty business model, but ARM isn't without a large cost basis.

The chip company now has 6,629 employees, up 17% YoY during a period where chips shipped with ARM processors were down 6%. ARM forecasts FQ3 operating expenses of ~$460 million, with gross margins in the 95% range leading to gross profit of $760 million in the last quarter.

Clearly, the company has a strong profit profile with ~$300 million in quarterly operating income. Investors can definitely value the stock based on profit, providing a more attractive view on the stock, though the business model includes a lot of R&D spending on engineering to keep the chip technology competitive. By no means is ARM guaranteed to remain highly profitable in a competitive market due solely to high gross margins.

ARM trades at over 21x future sales targets. The forward P/E ratio is still stretched, but a stock with the promises of AI chips trading at 60x earnings isn't as excessive as the massive P/S multiple.

Data by YCharts

The large profit picture will ignore up to $200 million in stock-based compensation, or SBC. Ironically, a lot of beaten down stocks have seen higher levels of SBC used against the company, but investors have so far ignored these large hidden costs.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that ARM had a solid quarter out of the gate following a hot IPO that quickly cooled off. The market raced ahead after the good quarter, but the chip company guided to tepid quarterly results in the 2H.

Investors will clearly want to track whether the management team provided conservative guidance considering more bullish commentary on license deals. Either way, though, Arm Holdings plc stock is already priced for perfection, and ARM won't rally just hitting rather weak internal targets.