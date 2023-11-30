Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What's The Outlook For C3.Ai Ahead Of Earnings?

Nov. 30, 2023
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Summary

  • C3.ai is set to report its quarterly earnings results, with analysts predicting sales of $74 million, indicating a 19% YoY revenue growth.
  • The company's profitability is expected to decline in the current quarter, but analysts forecast a small profit in the fiscal third quarter of 2025.
  • Investors should pay attention to the ratio of subscription revenues, new contract wins, revenue growth guidance, and the pace of share dilution.
Article Thesis

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) will report its next quarterly earnings results next Wednesday. In this report, we will take a look at what investors can expect, what metrics will be important, and we'll also look at the longer-term outlook for the AI

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
49.56K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Comments (2)

u
user1416
Today, 12:37 PM
Comments (7.26K)
More importantly, what's the outlook after earnings for this beaten down name...
achilleus profile picture
achilleus
Today, 1:03 PM
Comments (8.95K)
@user1416 it seems to be riding the 200 day which is a nice change in outlook on the technical side. now if they can execute as a business, maybe we'll see something like a move off of that support
