Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3D Systems Needs To Do Better

Nov. 30, 2023 12:05 PM ET3D Systems Corporation (DDD)
Overlooked Alpha profile picture
Overlooked Alpha
937 Followers

Summary

  • 3D Systems have faced over a decade of revenue declines and margin compression in the 3D printing industry.
  • The company's financial metrics continue to deteriorate, with lower revenues and gross margins.
  • CEO Jeffrey Graves is focusing on restructuring and innovation to drive a successful turnaround, but execution and product commercialization risks remain.

Printing a human jaw along with its teeth using 3D bioprinting - the future of dentistry and medicine. 3D illustration

michal-rojek

Once a manufacturing pioneer and Wall Street darling, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has faced over a decade of revenue declines and margin compression as competitive dynamics intensify in the 3D printing industry. Can CEO Jeffrey Graves orchestrate a successful

This article was written by

Overlooked Alpha profile picture
Overlooked Alpha
937 Followers
We search the world for overlooked, undiscovered and hidden opportunities. Read our newsletter at Overlooked Alpha. Articles are for educational purposes only. Formerly contributed under 'Marwood Capital'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DDD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DDD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DDD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.