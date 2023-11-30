Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SolarEdge Technologies: Inventory Run-Through Scenarios Indicate Recovery Ahead

Nov. 30, 2023 12:09 PM ETSolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)
Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
529 Followers

Summary

  • SolarEdge had a boom and bust in the customer demand due to market dynamics.
  • In comparison to the declined earnings in Q3, the company still generates strong working capital. The near-term growth is hindered by the all time high inventory.
  • We project inventory run-through scenario with industry forecast, and find the situation not as dire as it may seem.
  • But for market to expect explosive growth in the near term there could still be disappointment ahead.

Solar panels on the roof of an apartment building

Marcus Lindstrom/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Company Overview

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), founded in 2006 and headquarters in Herzliya, Israel, is one of the largest providers of an optimized inverter solution that harvests and manages power in photovoltaic systems. The company

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
529 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SEDG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SEDG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SEDG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.