SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), founded in 2006 and headquarters in Herzliya, Israel, is one of the largest providers of an optimized inverter solution that harvests and manages power in photovoltaic systems. The company has five operating segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Automation Machines, and the newly formed Consulting segment.

SolarEdge's main customer base is mostly made up of solar PV system providers, distributors and related electrical equipment wholesalers to the residential and commercial end users. The company's Power Optimizers are also integrated as a key component in smart PV module products by several manufacturers. Since the beginning of this year, there has been a change in market demand dynamics. It led to first a significant backlog of SolarEdge's product from the flush of demand for its newest product which is a differentiated three-phase residential offering of a backup inverter and battery, and then a flurry of order cancellations from the distributors that led to inventory buildup. Recent years' strong demand combined with fierce competition and sizable investment has caused certain overcapacities. There has been a precarious situation for European solar PV manufacturers due to the PV modules price dropping by more than a quarter since the start of the year. This has led to bankruptcy risk in the European power industry. Note here that all of SolarEdge's product sales go through distributors. So when the distributors experienced financial challenges, they chose to cancel orders. The impact of this 180-degree turnaround is shown in its financials. Its net income, on a TTM basis, is at $217.5 million but the latest quarter was a loss of $61.18 million, the first time since it went IPO.

On the other hand, SolarEdge has continued to generate strong net working capital, a trend it has maintained since 2021. Although this difference has declined along with other financial data, the account receivables were still almost double of account payables.

The biggest problem that drags down SolarEdge's operating cash flow is its inventory build-up. Despite strong net working capital conversion from accounts receivables and payables, if added inventory, together they accounted for about 75% more than its revenue. Currently, its inventory is about $984.2 million, more than the entire quarter of revenue in Q3 at $725 million.

During its latest earnings call, the company's CEO provided a scenario of their expectation of how long it will take to run down the inventory. By assuming the Q3 sell-through data as the baseline without taking into account new products or market share improvement, a quarterly revenue of about $600 to $700 million, it will take about two to three quarters. He didn't specify the exact end goal of this inventory normalization.

We take the liberty to run our own simulation. To smooth out this year's 'boom-bust", we use the average quarterly revenue since Q1 2021 at $700.9 million, and to get back to the average inventory level during the same period at $540 million, it will need to sell about $440 million of inventory, nearly a half of its current level. If we adopt Q3's inventory turnover speed, which was 0.54 per year. That will take just shy of one year to accomplish this goal, a little longer than the scenario its CEO projected. However, during this process, if the solar PV market does not recover fast enough, its inventory has an additional risk of devaluation.

According to its Q3 earnings call discussion, there has been uneven growth in Europe that differentiates from country to country for the company. Due to their significant revenue contribution, the company reports Europe excluding Germany, Netherlands, and Italy. It sees a significant down from the peak in the Netherlands due to policy uncertainty and the phase-out of net metering, expecting more clarity after its recent election. Italy was lifted by commercial product sales, and Germany was up 44% YoY in Q3 with an indication of long-term growth. Overall, the European market had a strong nine-month this year, up 34% YoY in Q3 but down 22% QoQ, and is expected to continue to solidify long-term growth for the company as the countries have more mature clean tech policies in place. Pan-Europe in total has a revenue contribution of about 54%, while the US only accounted for 36.5%. In the US, the market dynamics are more adversely impacted by the high interest rates and whether the adoption of NIM 3.0 systems would increase.

Before the revenue slowed down in Q3, its revenue's average growth over the past five years was averaging about 30% YoY. It has equal revenue contribution from both the inverter and the power optimizer, while the residential batteries segment is about 13.8%.

From its own performance metrics, residential batteries grew significantly in 2022, up to 671 megawatts hours in the first 9 months compared with only 11 for the same period in 2021. For the same period this year, it has only shipped 612, slightly lower. For the whole year last year, it shipped 889 megawatts hour in residential batteries in total. The same figure could be lower by the end of this year. The largest decline is from the power optimizer shipped. It came down from about 17 million units to just above 15 million, a 10.1% decline. In the meantime, its inverters shipped has gone up by 33% YoY. The growth of its megawatts shipped was about 60% higher YoY. This does not take into account residential batteries, or the power optimizer shipped, so that figure mostly reflects the growth from the inverters shipped.

Looking at the broader trends in the Solar industry, the US solar panel market may experience some slowdown in the residential sector, according to Wood Mackenzie and SEIA. Recall this is about 13.8% of SolarEdge's total revenue, so there could still be more soft spots ahead.

Although combining residential, commercial, and utility, there is a continuous growth of over 40% in total for the next five years in the US PV installation rate.

The worldwide solar market, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a similar rate, according to SolarPower Europe. In the medium scenario, there is a dial-back in the marginal growth rate in 2024 of about 15% compared with the 43% jump this year. But there is also a consistent growth at mid-teen for the next few years afterward.

In the longer term, we think SolarEdge could expand its toeholds in emerging markets such as India and China to grow its market share. If we use these industrial growth trends as guidelines and lay over SolarEdge's new product potential and improvement in market share, the inventory situation could turn out not to be as dire as it seems currently. However, the prolonged recovery risk remains as the Solar PV industry goes through the process of rebalancing overcapacities and policy transitions in some countries.

Financial Overview & Valuation

Although we don't see the financial situation as dire as the data suggest for SolarEdge, the company will need to repeatedly have the kind of explosive growth it has experienced since 2021 to meet the expectation embedded in the current stock price. We are optimistic about the long-term growth prospect but don't think that is a likely scenario in the near term, at least in 2024. A consistent but more stable growth for the company will be the base case. The market price currently has already topped our best estimates.

Conclusion

After experiencing a boom in demand and then a bust from order cancellation, SolarEdge has experienced the typical large fluctuation cycles of an industry greatly influenced by both government policies and the recent interest rate environment. The latest process is probably another step for the industry to approach a fast-maturing status. After examining the company's all-time high inventory figure, we think the turnaround could take another year or so. Although this may not be as dire as some may think, we also don't see the kind of explosive growth priced in the stock in the near term. The current price is plenty rich in the premium. We recommend a hold.