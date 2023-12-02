Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How Investing $100,000 In REITs Can Be Life-Changing

Dec. 02, 2023 9:00 AM ETO, SPY, SPYG, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VNQ1 Comment
Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs have historically been very rewarding investments.
  • This is particularly true following market crashes.
  • Here is how $100,000 invested in REITs could change your life.
  • High Yield Landlord members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

$50,000 in US $100 Bills on a Cherry Desk

BanksPhotos

$100,000 is a big sum of money.

But it is not big enough to typically change your life.

It certainly isn't enough to retire these days.

But I am going to make the case that putting $100,000 into real

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial 

We are the largest and best-rated real estate investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

  

This article was written by

Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
62.21K Followers

Jussi Askola is the President of Leonberg Capital, a value-oriented investment boutique that consults hedge funds, family offices, and private equity firms on REIT investing. He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, has passed all three CFA exams, and has built relationships with many top REIT executives.

He is the leader of the investing group High Yield Landlord, where he shares his real-money REIT portfolio and transactions in real-time. Features of the group include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), buy/sell alerts, and a chat room with direct access to Jussi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

n
nogoodnamesavailable
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (244)
Your logic is solid. I moved an even bigger allocation of my portfolio to REITS recently. I can’t pass up these bargains. Long O, REXR, MAA, SPG, ADC, CUBE, STAG, WPC as well as EPD, AB, ARCC, PM, TROW, NVDA and CSCO.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
O--
Realty Income Corporation
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust
SPYG--
SPDR® Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF
VGSIX--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Inv
VGSLX--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Inst
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.