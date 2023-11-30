Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSGUF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 30, 2023 11:32 AM ETRogers Sugar Inc. (RSGUF), RSI:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.48K Followers

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCPK:RSGUF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call November 30, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Walton - President and CEO

Jean-Sébastien Couillard - VP of Finance, CFO

Conference Call Participants

George Doumet - Scotiabank

Michael Van Aelst - TD Cowen

Nevan Yochim - BMO Capital Markets

Zachary Evershed - National Bank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Roger Sugar Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this call is being recorded today, November 30, 2023 at 8 AM Eastern Time.

Please be reminded that today's call may include forward-looking statements regarding future operations and expectations. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied today. Please also note that there may be references to some non-GAAP measures during the call. Please refer to the forward-looking disclaimers and non-GAAP measures definitions included in the public filings with the Securities Commission for more information on these items. A replay of this call will be available later today. The replay numbers and passcodes have been provided in the press release and an archived recording of this call will also be available on the Rogers Sugar website.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mike Walton, President and CEO. Please go ahead, Mr. Walton.

Mike Walton

Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us today. I'd like to start by discussing our strong quarterly and record annual results that once again demonstrate how our focus on consistent profitable growth is delivering for our customers and our shareholders. I'll also give a brief update on our work to position the business for long term success for the benefit of all stakeholders by expanding capacity in Eastern Canada and seeking

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About RSGUF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RSGUF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.