2023 has seen a total cratering of the low carbon growth story that underpinned the valuation of climate economy companies like MP Materials (NYSE:MP). The rare earth company has seen the multiple on its revenue get compressed from 32x in early 2022 to 10x as the Fed's battle against inflation spilled over to see capital flight from growth stocks. This reduced the premium investors were willing to pay to gain exposure to a somewhat overlooked part of the global transition to a low-carbon economy. This transition forms one of the core macrotrends set to play out over the next decade with millions of electric vehicles and an explosion of both onshore and offshore wind set to see demand for rare earth elements ramp up materially over the next decade.

I last covered the ticker earlier this year in March when market enthusiasm for rare earth companies was cooling. The bullish macro backdrop since then has only been strengthened. US EV sales in the third quarter of 2023 set a new volume record at 313,086, a growth of 50% over the year-ago period with volume set to exceed 1 million units in November. Electricity generated from wind is set to form 12% of total US electricity production, up from 11% in 2023. Green technologies are the future and these depend on powerful rare earth (NdPr) magnets that convert energy into motion.

Critically, there is a material gap between the estimated NdPr demand by 2030 and the trajectory of supply. China currently dominates the industry with MP Materials and a collection of other companies building out production capacity to meet demand. The global demand for EVs is forecast to grow around 10x to 25 million to 30 million by 2030, helping to push through a global demand requirement of at least 98,000 tonnes of NdPr oxide by 2030. However, prices have collapsed since reaching an all-time high back at the start of 2022.

NdPr has decreased by roughly 36% year-to-date, tracking down a broad weakness in other commodities that surged far beyond their historical price range in the 2022 commodity chaos that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The industry's domination by China has presented an opportunity for MP Materials as it owns the only operating rare earth mine and processing facility in the US.

Operations, Revenue, And Free Cash Flow

MP Materials recorded fiscal 2023 third-quarter revenue of $52.52 million, down 58% over its year-ago comp and a beat by roughly $1 million on analyst consensus. Third quarter REO production volume at 10,766 metric tons was flat versus its year-ago comp against sales volume that at 9,177 metric tons dipped 14%. This was as the company sent a significant amount of its production during the quarter along into its Stage 2 midstream circuits for refining.

MP Materials is now ramping up production along its midstream operations after achieving the second stage of its plan to bring the production of rare earth magnets back to the US and begin the process of reducing dependency on China. The company also announced Upstream 60k during its third-quarter earnings call, a strategy to increase upstream REO production by 50% over the next four years. This would be to support the growth of midstream which saw 50 metric tons of NdPr produced during the third quarter.

Stock Market Outlook For 2024 Is Encouraging But NdPr Prices To Remain A Headwind

The year-over-year drop in REO volume sold was around 1500 metric tons, which means MP Materials requires around 30 metric tons of REO to produce 1 metric ton of NdPr. Implied revenue using current NdPr prices of 610000 CNY per ton, around $86,000, would mean revenue of roughly $4.3 million. Critically, stage 2 provides MP Materials with the flexibility to tap into what could eventually be higher prices for NdPr. However, bears would be right to highlight that the current market cap of $2.86 billion against its current revenue run rate is strong. Free cash flow burn during the third quarter at $48 million meant a sequential decline in cash and equivalents to $1.085 billion. Hence, I'm not interested in a position here on the back of the strong multiple, negative free cash flow, and weak NdPr prices.

CME FedWatch Tool

However, underlying stock market conditions which have been hampered by a tapering of liquidity year-to-date with the Fed funds rate currently sitting at a 22-year high are set to change next year. The company could see its shares get caught up with a broader market recovery in stocks once the Fed potentially starts cutting rates, with the CME's 30-Day Fed Funds futures pricing data pricing this scenario in for the first half of 2024. I'm rating the shares as a hold.