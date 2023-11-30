Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3M: Stock Stabilizing, Remains Undervalued With Strong Free Cash Flow

Nov. 30, 2023 1:28 PM ET3M Company (MMM)5 Comments
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
4.83K Followers

Summary

  • 3M has a string of decent quarterly earnings beats and stock price reactions.
  • With a historically high free cash flow yield and lofty dividend, I see earnings trends stabilizing as settlement charges come about.
  • I spot key price levels on the chart to monitor as the January earnings date approaches.

3M tape manufacturing facility. This plant is part of the Industrial, Adhesives and Tape Division IV

jetcityimage

Macro and micro factors have been at play, driving some sharp outperformance and severe underperformance among the diversified Industrials sector of the S&P 500. One of the poorest stocks in that slice of the SPX is 3M Company (

Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

M
Money 29
Today, 2:30 PM
Comments (5.65K)
Down 19%, YTD, low valuation and a nice yield on dividend king MMM.
B
BrooklynNets
Today, 2:29 PM
Comments (4)
The court said Hardwick's complaint "rarely" targeted the actions of any one company, and instead
accused the companies collectively of contaminating the environment with the chemicals. "Seldom is so ambitious a case filed on so slight a basis," wrote Circuit Judge Raymond Kethledge, noting there are thousands of companies that have manufactured PFAS but just 10 listed as
defendants in the case. The appeals court instructed the lower court to dismiss
J
JamesHPCP
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (619)
I ask all my fellow MMM Shareholders to please purchase some of MMM's great products for Your use, a gift for Others, or a combination of Both this Holiday season. Lets help this great company, help with revenues, CF, and the Dividend that many of Us depend on, Thanks, James
Bill the Bag Man profile picture
Bill the Bag Man
Today, 1:31 PM
Comments (92)
Stable until full PFAS clean up costs litigate and are known.
B
Bottom Feeding
Today, 1:36 PM
Comments (43)
@Bill the Bag Man long way to go I agree, but won one of those battles this week
