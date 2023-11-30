Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sysco: A 3%-Yielding Dividend King With Tremendous Total Return Potential

Nov. 30, 2023 1:41 PM ETSysco Corporation (SYY)6 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dividend growth investing can provide long-term wealth and lower risk compared to the market.
  • Sysco Corporation is a strong candidate for dividend growth investing with a solid balance sheet, growing dividends, and attractive valuation.
  • Sysco is the world's largest food distributor, with a strong market position and potential for future growth through market share gains and smart M&A.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Sysco Delivery Driver

hapabapa

Introduction

Ever since I started to get serious about dividend (growth) investing, I haven't had a bad night of sleep - at least not caused by portfolio or economic worries.

When buying high-quality companies with solid balance sheets, strong business

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
28.57K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

WISRJS profile picture
WISRJS
Today, 2:15 PM
Comments (312)
Great article. I have 2000 shrs I have owned for years cost $35.50 and will probably pass on to my heirs. This stock would fit into any portfolio as a long term hold. People have to eat as they say. It's diversification makes it very defensive.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 2:50 PM
Comments (10.69K)
@WISRJS Congrats on a great article!

Thank you for stopping by!
R
Ron1634
Today, 2:10 PM
Comments (2.94K)
Leo - What do you think of SpartanNash -vs- Sysco?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 2:14 PM
Comments (10.69K)
@Ron1634 Hey, Ron! It has much less consistency. SYY seems to be a much stronger performer. Having said that, I haven't done my homework on Spartan Nash. So, please take this with more than one grain of salt.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 2:03 PM
Comments (7.13K)
Good analysis. SYY would be a decent long term investment for me if I had not recently initiated roughly half positions in KHC, ADM and CAG, in order of size.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 2:15 PM
Comments (10.69K)
@ndardick I agree with you. At som point, it doesn't make sense to add more stocks in a similar area. I really like your holdings!

Thanks for stopping by!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SYY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SYY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SYY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.