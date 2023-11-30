Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Central Garden & Pet: Strong Buy Maintained On Better Profit Estimates For 2024

Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Summary

  • Central Garden & Pet Company's significant market share, paired with a growth-by-acquisition strategy, could lead to secular growth.
  • The company exceeded estimates in its fourth quarter However, the market has yet to price in recent earnings results.
  • A work-in-progress and raw material inventory pile-up spells higher anticipated product demand.
  • Central Garden & Pet Company's key financial metrics are robust, and various valuation metrics imply the stock is grossly undervalued.

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) is a stock we've covered extensively on Seeking Alpha. The company presents a compelling, high-quality small/mid-cap opportunity with various tailwinds in store.

However, despite its potential, short-term headwinds such as waning consumer sentiment and structural setbacks have dented Central Garden & Pet's ordinary shares' recent progress.

Today's article serves as an update on our outlook for Central Garden & Pet, whereby material events that have unfolded since our latest coverage are discussed.

Without further delay, let's traverse into the main part of the analysis.

Earnings Review and Operational Updates

Central Garden & Pet released its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal earnings report earlier this month, revealing $750 million in quarterly revenue and $3.3 billion in full-year revenue, eclipsing estimates. Moreover, the firm achieved quarterly earnings per share of ten cents and $2.59 apiece (non-GAAP adjusted).

Central Garden & Pet's short-term growth is holding up well, which is quite impressive if you consider that many consumer product companies have waned since the interest rate cycle started peaking. Moreover, the firm is experiencing solid long-term growth. In our view, long-term growth will be sustained for as long as the U.S.'s real GDP is positive, and the firm holds down (or expands on) its approximated 35.97% market share.

Central Garden & Pet's profit margins have decayed year over year. Systemically higher input costs definitely impacted the firm's margins in the past year. However, upstream inflation relating to wages and materials is fading, which could result in higher margins in 2024. Moreover, we believe Central Garden & Pet's long-term cost base will drop due to tech integration. Approximately 25% of the firm's sales are online, with data-driven procurement and consumer

Pearl Gray is a Proprietary Investment Fund and Market Research Firm with an emphasis on systematic risk analysis and bottom-up exploration. Our coverage includes developed market stocks, emerging market stocks, ETFs, CEFs, REITs, and Fixed-Income vehicles.A worthwhile consideration: Investment returns stem from systemic risk + company-specific risk + skill + luck. Do not underestimate the magnitude of luck. Happy investing, everyone!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

