Exco Technologies Limited (EXCOF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 30, 2023 12:45 PM ETExco Technologies Limited (EXCOF), XTC:CA
Exco Technologies Limited (OTCQX:EXCOF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call November 30, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Darren Kirk - President and CEO

Matthew Posno - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Exco Technologies Limited Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Darren Kirk, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Darren Kirk

Thank you, Abigail. Good morning all participants. Welcome to Exco Technologies fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and year-end conference call.

I will lead off with an operations overview. Matthew Posno, our CFO, will then review the financial aspects of the quarter, before we open the call for questions.

Before I begin, I’d like to point out the cautionary notes in yesterday’s news release and on page 2 of the presentation that we have posted to our website. They are applicable to this discussion today.

In fiscal 2023, Exco clearly demonstrated our aggressive growth strategy is on the right track. Despite difficult market conditions, we recorded a 26% increase in sales to a record $619 million, grew our EBITDA by 41% to almost $75 million and delivered $0.68 of earnings per share, a 39% improvement over last year. As well, our momentum remains strong. We established positive trends throughout the year with our quarterly revenues and EBITDA showing sequential improvement, ending the year on a high note.

We not only achieved substantial financial growth but also pushed operational excellence throughout our business. From our fast-growing 3D printing operations to Castool’s energy-efficient systems that help die cast and extrusion customers reduce emissions globally to Neocon’s leadership in the industrial reuse of plastics and post-process recycling, it is truly inspiring to see the numerous

