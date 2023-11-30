Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GSK plc (GSK) Getting Ahead of Respiratory Diseases Event with GSK Management Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 30, 2023 12:52 PM ETGSK plc (GSK), GLAXF
GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Getting Ahead of Respiratory Diseases Event with GSK Management Conference Call November 30, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nick Stone - Investor Relations

Tony Wood - Chief Scientific Officer

Luke Miels - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Baker - Redburn

Richard Parkes - BNP Paribas

Andrew Baum - Citi

Peter Welford - Jefferies

Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim

Kerry Holford - Berenberg

Graham Parry - Bank of America

Emmanuel Papadakis - Deutsche Bank

Nick Stone

Hello, everyone. Welcome to our Getting Ahead of Respiratory Diseases Event with GSK Management. As usual, the presentation was e-mailed to our distribution earlier today and is available on gsk.com.

Please turn to Slide 2. This is the usual cautionary and forward-looking statements. Please turn to Slide 3. Today’s speakers are our Chief Scientific Officer, Tony Wood; and Chief Commercial Officer, Luke Miels. And our presentation will last approximately 30 minutes today, followed by 30 minutes for Q&A. Turning to Slide 4. I will now hand the call over to Tony.

Tony Wood

Hi, everyone and welcome to our Respiratory Meet the Management event. As you know, GSK prevents and treats disease in four therapy areas. Most recently, we spoke to you about HIV. Today, we will focus on respiratory, where we have assets across vaccines, specialty and general medicines product areas.

Please turn to the next slide. In this deep dive, we will cover the following areas. Firstly, our expertise in respiratory disease where our leadership and innovation have advanced treatment from symptom control to disease stabilization, with a path towards clinical remission now becoming apparent. Secondly, I’ll briefly cover the role of eosinophils in respiratory disease and the importance of IL-5 in treatment as shown by our first biologic Nucala, and our ongoing development of depemokimab as a long-acting solution driving new potential in the respiratory

